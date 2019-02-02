First Baptist star athlete Mikey Dukes has always been a fan of Clemson football. While nearly 20 other football programs were making scholarship offers, Dukes held out for one last offer.
The offer from Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was icing on the cake, and Dukes pledged his commitment on his official visit two weeks ago.
Dukes kept his commitment quiet until Saturday evening. Before friends and family at the First Baptist gym, the 5-11, 185-pounder donned a Clemson hat, along with his parents – Michel and Michelle.
Even though Clemson’s offer came late in the process, Dukes felt his close relationship with running backs coach Tony Elliott, himself a Lowcountry native, was ultimately the difference.
“We had a different relationship than what I had with other colleges,” Dukes said. “He grew up right around the corner from here. He always stayed consistent and his message was always to stay patient, and that’s what I did, and that’s why I am a Tiger.”
Dukes, a three-time first-team All-Lowcountry selection and the 2018 Lowcountry co-player of the year, rushed for 8,762 yards and 117 touchdowns in his five-year varsity career. As the face of the football program, Dukes changed the perception of SCISA football in the area. He helped the Hurricanes to three consecutive state championship game appearances, winning a pair of state titles.
“I’m so happy for Mikey, this is what he wanted all along,” First Baptist coach Johnny Waters said. “He’s always wanted to be a Clemson Tiger, and there was little doubt in my mind once he received the offer. He’s going to do great things at Clemson.”
In the end, Dukes also considered Syracuse and East Carolina. His first power 5 offer came from Wake Forest, and South Carolina also offered.
Dukes also is an all-state basketball player and said basketball is still his first love. East Carolina went as far as to offer him in basketball as well. While waiting to see if Clemson offered in football, Dukes said he held off making a commitment because of basketball.
“I was thinking about playing basketball, so that was in my mind for a while,” said Dukes, who said walking on at Clemson in basketball remains an option.
Dukes’ host on his official visit was current running back Travis Etienne, who also was a late offer before choosing Clemson. Dukes formed a solid bond with the Heisman trophy candidate, among others.
“The family atmosphere, the coaching staff and the players,” Dukes said. “If you don’t have a good vibe with the player, it’s not going to be a good fit. Clemson is the best place for me.”
Dukes says Clemson’s initial plan is for him to be a running back. Dukes, however, has very good pass-catching skills and was a good defensive back, as well.