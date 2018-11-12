First Baptist running back Michel Dukes is finishing his high school career with a flourish.
The senior from Charleston rushed for 335 yards in a playoff win Friday night to put his season total at 1,963 yards and 29 touchdowns. He has more than 4,500 rushing yards and 66 touchdowns for his career.
Dukes is being recruited by Clemson and South Carolina, but he recently said the Tigers are showing more interest. Clemson's co-offensive coordinator, Tony Elliott, calls and texts him regularly, Dukes said, adding that he occasionally gets messages from USC recruiter Bobby Bentley.
His only game visit this season has been to East Carolina but he plans to be at Clemson for the USC game. He’s also hearing from Florida, Florida State and Pitt. He won’t decide on his official visits until after his season, which will end on Saturday in the SCISA Class AAA state championship game. He is considering signing in December.
Clemson picked a good game to put on a running display with highly regarded running back prospect Jerrion Ealy of Jackson, Miss., in the audience. Against Louisville, the Tigers rushed for nearly 500 yards and had three backs go over 100 yards in a game for the second time this season.
“I love the coaching staff, I feel like they are a genuine group of guys and are just an amazing coaching staff,” Ealy said. “I had a conversation with coach (Dabo) Swinney and (baseball) coach (Monte) Lee and I talked to a few of the other guys.”
Ealy also is projected as a first-round pick as an outfielder for next summer’s MLB draft. He said Lee told him there is a spot on the baseball team if he decides to go to Clemson. Ealy said he kept a close eye on the running backs during Saturday’s game because he wanted to evaluate how position coach Tony Elliott handles his guys.
"They do a good job of getting people on the field regardless of the classification, regardless of who has been there for a longer time," Ealy said. "They play the best players that they feel can provide the team with the best opportunity. That’s what type of person I am. I like the best person to be playing on the regardless of who it is. If you’re the best player, you deserve to play.”
Ealy has been committed to Ole Miss for nearly a year but he is exploring other options. He plans to take an official visit at Clemson in December.
He also plans to take official visits at Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and either Southern Cal or Tennessee. “It’s strong,” Ealy said of his Ole Miss commitment, “but my decision can change for the right reasons.”
USC lost a key member of its 2019 recruiting class with a decommitment last week by cornerback DJ Daniel of Georgia Military. He committed to the Gamecocks in August over Georgia and Kentucky. He’s a native of Griffin, Ga.
USC offered 2019 WR/DB Zay Flowers of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He once was committed to Nebraska. He’s taken an official visit to Kansas State. He also reports offers from Boston College, NC State, Wake Forest, Pitt, Kentucky and others.
USC defensive coordinator and secondary coach Travaris Robinson remains in touch with cornerback Shilo Sanders of Cedar Hill, Tex. Sanders took an official visit to USC in October and remains highly interested.
“I like them. I think the program has a lot of potential to be up there, to be one of the top just watching them play and watching them get better throughout the season,” Sanders said.
Tennessee is the newest offer for Sanders. He has been unofficially to Florida State also plans to visit Michigan State in December.
Offensive lineman Ron Carr of Solon, Ohio, who has drawn interest from Clemson, decommitted from Yale. He has set official visits with Vanderbilt, Rice and Duke and also plans to visit Southern Cal.
Offensive lineman Nigel Jenkins of Southside Christian visited USC for the Tennessee game and would love the Gamecocks to turn up the interest.
“I really enjoyed my visit that day, loved the people and the good vibes there," Jenkins said. "The Gamecocks really like me but unfortunately they are out of 2019 spots, so it depends on who commits and who doesn’t commit.”
Jenkins said Kentucky and Memphis are the two schools showing the most interest right now and he visited Memphis over the weekend.
USC target Xavier Legette, listed as an athlete, of Mullins was offered by Tennessee last week. He plans a return visit to USC this Saturday.
“It was great, I loved it,” he said of Tennessee. “I toured the campus. It’s really big. I like how it’s set up. The sports facility is great. The coaches were telling me I need to get up there as soon as possible. They say they want me to be a part of the Vols build up.”
Defensive lineman Xavier McIver (6-3, 260) of Cheraw checked out Duke Saturday when the Blue Devils beat North Carolina. McIver has offers from USC, Wake Forest, Tulane and South Florida. Clemson and Michigan are recruiting him and figure to also be among his favorites moving forward.
McIver has visited USC this season for the Georgia and Texas A&M games. The Gamecocks see him as an interior defensive lineman who can help plug up the running game.
“They’ve been recruiting me hard since my 9th grade summer,” McIver said. “Coach (Lance) Thompson and (area recruiter) Coach (Eric) Wolford tell me they can use me a lot for a three-technique.”
McIver was at Clemson for the N.C. State game and he enjoyed that visit as well. The Tigers have not yet offered but they are showing serious interest.
“The atmosphere was good,” McIver said. “They were very excited to have me there. They said they could use me as a three-technique. I was talking to the D-tackle coach Todd Bates.”
Wide receiver Jalen Coit (Class of 2020) of Cheraw also visited Duke Saturday. “It went really well. I enjoyed being back down there for the second time this season and it was amazing they treated me with such great hospitality.”
He has an offer from the Blue Devils along with offers from Kansas, Indiana and Appalachian State.
Clemson target 2020 QB DJ Uiagalelei made an unofficial visit to Auburn weekend before last. He had planned a return visit to Clemson this season but doesn’t think that will happen now.
Basketball
Brea Beal (6-0) of Rock Island, Ill., committed to the USC women's team. She picked the Gamecocks over Louisville, Duke, Michigan and Illinois. ESPN ranks her 13th nationally and the No. 3 wing. She’s the second top 15 commitment for Dawn Staley, joining 5-9 PG Zia Cooke of Toledo.
Another top target for USC women’s basketball, 6-3 Laeticia Amihere of Ontario, is set to announce Wednesday. USC, Kentucky and Louisville are the finalists.
Baseball
Left-handed pitcher Luke Little (6-8, 220) of San Jacinto JC in Texas has committed to USC. He’s a native of Matthews, N.C.
According to stats compiled by MaxPreps, last season in high school Little batted .462 with 2 homers and 22 RBIs, and on the mound he was 5-3 with a 1.14 ERA with 91 strikeouts and 35 walks in 49 innings. Opponents batted .110 against him.
USC also landed a commitment from right-handed pitcher Brannon Jordan, a freshman at Cowley College in Kansas. He's a native of Collinsville, Okla.