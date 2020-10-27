First Baptist, Porter-Gaud stars share player of the week honors

First Baptist quarterback Will Daniel and Porter-Gaud running back/linebacker Walker Carswell are The Post and Courier's high school football players of the week after turning in extraordinary performances Friday night.
Daniel, a senior, guided the undefeated Hurricanes to a 37-27 win over Pinewood Prep, totaling 468 yards in offense and accounting for five touchdowns. Daniel passed for 337 yards and four TDs, and rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown. Daniel currently leads the Lowcountry in passing yardage.
Carswell, a senior, had a huge night on both sides of the ball in the Cyclones’ 38-28 victory over Ben Lippen. As a running back, Carswell rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns. As a linebacker, he racked up 13 tackles, including four tackles for loss and a sack.
Porter-Gaud plays at First Baptist on Friday.
Football Honor Roll
Jaylin Hayward, First Baptist – 5 receptions, 193 yards, 2 TDs
Demetri Simmons, Goose Creek – 241 rushing yards, 1 TD
Colby Shirey, Summerville – 250 total yards, 4 TDs
Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester – 196 passing yards, 2 TDs
Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester – 149 rushing yards, 3 TDs
Keith Desaussure, Fort Dorchester – 5 receptions, 136 yards, 1 TD
Trey Minor, Berkeley – 127 passing yards
Devin Geddis, Fort Dorchester – 11 tackles, 3 TFLs
Josh Davis, Stratford – 145 passing yards, 2 TDs
Savionne Jones, Stratford – 7 tackles, 1 caused fumble, 1 interception
Jahleel Porter, West Ashley – 115 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 1 interception
Josh Shaw, Hanahan – 160 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Kevon Rivera, Hanahan – 107 rushing yards, 1 TD
Jonathan Shelton, Hanahan – 122 passing yards, 2 TDs; 1 TD rushing
Michael Long, Bishop England – 170 rushing yards, 1 TD
Mason Brady, Hanahan – 3 receptions, 122 yards, 2 TDs
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian – 186 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 114 passing yards, 2 TDs
Connor Black, Ashley Ridge – 128 passing yards, 2 TDs; 74 rushing yards
Troy Grant, Ashley Ridge – 115 rushing yards, 3 TDs
Jamar Smalls, Berkeley – 13 tackles, 5 TFLs
Jahtavious Gaines, Cross – 2 interceptions
Jayden Broughton, Berkeley – 12 tackles, 6 TFLs
Nai’Ryan Bookert, St. John’s Christian – 120 passing yards, 93 rushing yards