First Baptist moves to 3-0 with rout of Ben Lippen

Coaches often say they remember the losses more than most of the victories, and First Baptist football coach Johnny Waters is no different.
Waters and the Hurricanes were first-round playoff upset victims to end the 2019 football season. That 26-10 loss came to Ben Lippen School of Columbia and resulted in First Baptist’s earliest playoff exit in several years.
The Hurricanes got a measure of revenge on Friday night, clipping the visiting Falcons 40-10 to improve to 3-0 on the 2020 season. It was the Hurricanes’ home opener after playing on the road in the first two weeks of the season.
“We did talk about it this week, about how they ended our season on our own field last year,” Waters said. “We were beat up at the end of last year, but we still felt we were good enough to win that game. So we had a little extra pep in our step tonight.”
First Baptist tallied three touchdown plays of at least 50 yards, including two interception returns for scores. Freshman running back Davian Brown rushed for 165 yards, including a 65-yard scoring jaunt.
Senior quarterback Will Daniel continued his stellar early season play, tossing a pair of touchdown passes and adding a rushing score. Daniel has nearly 600 yards passing and seven touchdowns in the first three games of this season.
Daniel put up two scores, one passing and one rushing, to give First Baptist a 14-0 halftime lead. Daniel capped the first possession with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Sevaughn Washington, and later added a second quarter 9-yard scoring run with 8:42 left in the second quarter.
After Ben Lippen opened the third quarter with a touchdown drive, cutting the lead to 14-7, the Hurricanes used a pair of defensive scores to pull away in the third. Adonis Cole returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown. Two possessions later, Kaine Moses intercepted a pass at midfield and raced to the end zone for a 27-7 lead with less than four minutes remaining in the third quarter. Moses also had a pick six in last week’s win.
After a Ben Lippen field goal, Brown made it 33-10 with his 65-yard run with 11 minutes left in the game. Three minutes later, Daniel hit Dove Fishburne with a 25-yard scoring toss for a 40-10 lead.
Senior linebacker Mikey Blandin posted a strong defensive effort for the Hurricanes, finishing with 17 total tackles.
“Our defense has been pretty solid all season and they seem to come up with big plays at the right time,” Waters said. “That first interception return was big. They had just scored and had the ball past the 50, so we turned the momentum to our side. I think we kind of wore them down late.”
The Hurricanes will hit the road for the third time in four weeks, traveling to Darlington next week for a game against Trinity Collegiate.
Laurence Manning 28, Porter-Gaud 0
Big plays and turnovers doomed the Porter-Gaud Cyclones in their SCISA AAA clash with Laurence Manning on Friday night.
Laurence Manning used a pair of 82-yard touchdown runs in the first half and intercepted three passes in the end zone to thwart Porter-Gaud scoring threats in a 28-0 win. The visiting Swampcats improved to 1-2 on the season while the Cyclone fell to 0-2.
The Swampcats added a touchdown in the third quarter and picked off a third pass in their own end zone in the second half.
Long touchdown runs by Brandon King and Jackson Brown propelled Laurence Manning to a 21-0 halftime lead.
Porter-Gaud will play at Pinewood Prep next Friday. The Panthers fell to 0-2 with a loss at Wilson Hall on Friday night.
Charleston Collegiate 42, Faith Christian 16
Darius Singletary had touchdown runs of 75, 50, 20 and 51 yards as Charleston Collegiate cruised past Faith Christian.
Mason Hawes tossed a 70-yard touchdown to Aiden Anderson and Nathaniel Rock returned a fumble for a score 74 yards for Charleston Collegiate, which is at Richard Winn next Friday.
Hawes also had two-point conversion throws to Anderson and Julian Williams as well as a two-point rush.