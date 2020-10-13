First Baptist linebacker named high school football player of week

First Baptist knocked off SCISA football powerhouse Hammond School on Friday night with an outstanding defensive effort led by senior linebacker Mikey Blandin.
Blandin finished with 21 total tackles, including 11 solo stops, five tackles for loss and he forced two fumbles in First Baptist's 7-6 victory over Hammond, the three-time SCISA Class AAA defending state champion. First Baptist improved to 6-0. Hammond had not lost to an in-state school since 2016.
Lowcountry football honor roll
Otis Mack, Fort Dorchester – 2 fumble returns for TDs
Vaughn Blue, Oceanside Collegiate – 140 rushing yards, 1 TD
Jaedon Alston, Stratford – 100 rushing yards, 1 TD
Josh Davis, Stratford – 140 passing yards, 2 TDs
Mason Lord, Stratford – 12 tackles
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian – 146 passing yards, 2 TDs; 105 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian – 112 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian – 12 tackles
Mark Bryant, Woodland – 141 rushing yards
Trey Minor, Berkeley – 250 passing yards, 2 TDs
Solomon Butler, Berkeley – 4 receptions, 124 yards, 2 TDs
Will Daniel, First Baptist – 153 passing yards, 1 TD; 74 rushing yards
Drew Moore, Goose Creek – 145 passing yards, 3 TDs
Keith Elmore, Summerville – 12 tackles, forced fumble
Matthew Champlin, Bishop England – 12 tackles, 1 sack
Markus Mauldin, Bishop England – 12 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Eddie Marinaro, Bishop England – 2 TD passes, 1 TD rushing
Tylik Green, Cross – 104 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Caleb Wright, Cross – 98 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 1 TD reception
Hunter Higgins, James Island – 10 tackles, 1 fumble return for TD
Roman Wadford, Timberland – 117 rushing yards, 2 TDs; punt return TD
Omari Jenkins, Timberland – 25 total tackles, 3 TFLs, fumble return for TD
Darryl White, West Ashley – 10 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 3 sacks, forced fumble