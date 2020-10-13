First Baptist linebacker named high school football player of week

First Baptist knocked off SCISA football powerhouse Hammond School on Friday night with an outstanding defensive effort led by senior linebacker Mikey Blandin.

Blandin finished with 21 total tackles, including 11 solo stops, five tackles for loss and he forced two fumbles in First Baptist's 7-6 victory over Hammond, the three-time SCISA Class AAA defending state champion. First Baptist improved to 6-0. Hammond had not lost to an in-state school since 2016.

Lowcountry football honor roll

Otis Mack, Fort Dorchester – 2 fumble returns for TDs

Vaughn Blue, Oceanside Collegiate – 140 rushing yards, 1 TD

Jaedon Alston, Stratford – 100 rushing yards, 1 TD

Josh Davis, Stratford – 140 passing yards, 2 TDs

Mason Lord, Stratford – 12 tackles

Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian – 146 passing yards, 2 TDs; 105 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian – 112 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian – 12 tackles

Mark Bryant, Woodland – 141 rushing yards

Trey Minor, Berkeley – 250 passing yards, 2 TDs

Solomon Butler, Berkeley – 4 receptions, 124 yards, 2 TDs

Will Daniel, First Baptist – 153 passing yards, 1 TD; 74 rushing yards

Drew Moore, Goose Creek – 145 passing yards, 3 TDs

Keith Elmore, Summerville – 12 tackles, forced fumble

Matthew Champlin, Bishop England – 12 tackles, 1 sack

Markus Mauldin, Bishop England – 12 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Eddie Marinaro, Bishop England – 2 TD passes, 1 TD rushing

Tylik Green, Cross – 104 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Caleb Wright, Cross – 98 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 1 TD reception

Hunter Higgins, James Island – 10 tackles, 1 fumble return for TD

Roman Wadford, Timberland – 117 rushing yards, 2 TDs; punt return TD

Omari Jenkins, Timberland – 25 total tackles, 3 TFLs, fumble return for TD

Darryl White, West Ashley – 10 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 3 sacks, forced fumble