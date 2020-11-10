First Baptist football team on COVID: 'We did everything right and it still got us'

Sports can teach young people many life lessons, one of which is how to successfully deal with adversity.

The football team at First Baptist Church School just got a crash course.

As the top-ranked team in SCISA's Class AAA and playing like a true championship contender, the Hurricanes' march to a state title was abruptly halted last Thursday, just a day before their playoff opener against Ben Lippen.

For the first time all season, after carefully enforcing every protocol and taking every precaution, a player tested positive for COVID-19. The entire team was quarantined for 14 days, ending the season at its most important phase.

“We did everything we could do and we made it through the regular season,” said head coach Johnny Waters, whose team was 9-0. “This is the time we live in. It’s unfortunate but it happened and we have to accept it.”

After the initial shock and disappointment subsided, the Hurricanes were ready to move on.

“I mean, what can we do? We can’t sit around and dwell on it because it will make us crazy,” said defensive leader and linebacker Mikey Blandin, who was leading the Lowcountry with 141 total tackles through nine games.

“We gotta move on. We all thought we were going all the way this year. We were a really good team. It’s unfortunate that it ended the way it did but it’s over. I just want everyone to be okay.”

Senior quarterback Will Daniel, whose 1,916 passing yards and 22 touchdowns also led the Lowcountry this season, has grown up hearing about how to deal with bad things. As a quarterback, adversity strikes often. His father, Jim, is a former head coach in the area and played college football at N.C. State.

“I’ve always been told that how we deal with adversity will define who we are,” Daniel said. “Football is everything to me. This team was everything to me. This is definitely the most adversity I have faced in my experience as a football player. We did everything right and it still got us. I’m disappointed but I am also thankful for the great memories.”

Daniel’s top receiving target, senior Jaylin Hayward, transferred from Stratford prior to this season and immediately became a key performer. He caught 24 passes for 812 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hayward’s father, Sterling, was a standout player on Stratford’s 1999 state championship team. Jaylin was hoping to earn his own ring.

“It’s definitely heart-breaking because we were doing everything right, taking the safe route in everything we did,” he said. “I never went anywhere. I had a boring life because I wanted to see us have this season. This team had a tremendous drive and a hunger to win. I have no doubt we could win it all. I guess we will never find out.”

Signings on Wednesday

Palmetto Christian Academy will have two golfers sign college letters-of-intent in a ceremony at the school on Wednesday. Ava Romfo will sign with UNC Greensboro and Andrew Propes with East Tennessee State.

In baseball, Fort Dorchester infielder Tyler Christmas will sign with Duke.

Porter-Gaud basketball player Denham Wojcik will sign with Harvard and Mia MacLean will sign with Wofford in lacrosse.

Region 7-AAAAA volleyball

Class AAAAA state champion Wando landed four players on the 7-AAAAA all-region team, led by region player of the year Brynn Whitehair. Wando coach Alexis Glover also was named the league’s coach of the year.

All-region selections from Wando include Chandley Thompson, Ava McCarthy and Emily King. Selena Jones and Tireh Smith were selected from Stratford, while Skyler Scott and Maria Brown were selected from Berkeley.

Rounding out the list are Mikayla Blanco and Kayleigh Humphreys of Cane Bay; and Monet Prather and Rebecca Jones of Goose Creek.