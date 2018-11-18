COLUMBIA — It wasn’t supposed to end like this, not with heads hung and tears streaming.
Michel Dukes was supposed to be carried off the field on teammates’ shoulders as a champion one final time, not propped up by trainers with his legs dragging behind him too stiff with cramps to carry the team any further.
It’s been a fairy tale for two-time defending SCISA AA champion First Baptist the past couple years. The Hurricanes’ first title fight in AAA was a nightmare.
That’s the game, though, gracious and fulfilling at times yet humbling and heartbreaking too.
Hammond slammed First Baptist, 40-7, in the SCISA AAA state championship game Saturday at Charles Johnson Stadium.
It’s the second straight state championship for the Skyhawks, who’ve now won 10 titles since 2006 and 16 in all.
“That’s football. It gives and it takes,” First Baptist head coach Johnny Waters said. “It teaches you a lot about yourself and we’re going to learn a lot about ourselves with his one. Right now, it hurts.”
Hammond junior Jordan Burch is known best as a five-star defensive end. He’s ranked as one of the three best at his position in the entire nation. The 6-5, 250-pounder was relentless on the offensive side Saturday, though, rumbling for 110 yards and three scores and even throwing a touchdown.
Jackson Muschamp put Hammond ahead with a 72-yard touchdown pass to Andre Wilson on the Skyhawks’ first snap from scrimmage. It was an opening play Hammond decided on as early as Wednesday, a play-action fake that left Wilson all alone 10 yards ahead of the nearest defender.
Burch handled the scoring the rest of the first half, twice plowing up the middle into the end zone from 1 yard out, once in the first quarter and once in the second, and then hitting Wilson on a 2-yard score 20 seconds before halftime that opened a 26-0 cushion.
Hammond opened the third quarter with a 73-yard march that Burch finished with a 5-yard score. The Skyhawks controlled the game with a backfield that churned out 209 yards on the ground, averaging 4.6 per carry.
“When you have a kid like Jordan, you have to give him the ball,” Hammond coach Erik Kimrey said. “We wanted to maximize his impact on the game so you saw us give him the ball a little more than we usually do. He was special tonight.”
Dukes has been special his entire career, rushing for nearly 8,000 yards while catapulting First Baptist from eight-man football into the SCISA hierarchy over the past five years.
He was stuffed time and again Saturday, routinely fighting off defenders as soon as he touched the ball. He finished with a season-low 52 yards on 20 carries. He had to be helped off the field in the first quarter but soon returned to the backfield, then stayed in on defense too and even shuffled in some at quarterback.
Dukes threw First Baptist’s only score, eluding pressure to get off a 39-yard rope to Tylan Major that cut the deficit to 33-7 with six minutes left in the third quarter.
It wasn’t enough though. As great as he’s been, he wasn’t enough. He couldn’t stand by the end of the fourth quarter. He had nothing left to give. His legs buckled underneath him at midfield. He spent the final minutes of the game folded over on the sideline, hands shielding his eyes from the Gatorade showers commencing prematurely on the opposite side.
“He gave us everything he had,” Waters said. “We had to help him tonight and we couldn’t. It’s not the right way to send him off. I hate it for all these seniors. But we’re going to be back again. You’ll see us again.”