This isn’t about vindication or revenge for Brampton hockey coach Spiros Anastas. It's about getting two points in the ECHL standings and moving one step closer to a Kelly Cup playoff spot.

When Anastas enters the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday night for Brampton’s game against the South Carolina Stingrays, it will be his first time back since he was fired by the organization last April.

Anastas has no bitter feelings towards his former team, the players or the fans.

“I’m just not the kind of person that gets into stuff like that,” Anastas said this week. “This isn’t about vindication or me being able to do my job. This is about the Brampton Beast and doing my job to the best of my ability.”

+2 SC Stingrays fire head coach after one season, name his replacement The South Carolina Stingrays fired head coach Spiros Anastas after one season and replaced him with assistant coach Steve Bergin.

Anastas was hired by the Stingrays in August of 2018, becoming the team's first head coach in its 25-year history with no prior connections to the organization.

What followed was a tumultuous season that saw the Stingrays’ streak of 11 straight postseason appearances nearly come to an end. The team lost 10 straight home games during one stretch, but still managed to secure a playoff spot on the final weekend of the season. The Stingrays, with a 35-31-6 record, were then promptly ousted from the playoffs in the first round.

Several days later, team president Rob Concannon and principal owner Todd Halloran fired Anastas with a year remaining on his contract. The club promoted assistant coach Steve Bergin, who has guided the team to its best start in franchise history.

Anastas said he was surprised but not shocked by the club's move to dismiss him after just one season.

“There were telltale signs throughout the season that I’d only get that one year,” Anastas said. “It wasn’t the most positive environment for me. It wasn’t shocking to me that I was let go. I was surprised as to when and how it happened as the youngest coach in the league, going through my first year as a coach in the pro ranks. It was pretty well known across the board that it was the weakest team in Stingrays history.”

Anastas said he remains proud of the way his team battled through adversity all season, adding that he cherishes the relationships he built with his players.

“The opportunity to coach guys like Parker Milner, Andrew Cherniwchan, Patrick Gaul, Josh Gratton, and still maintain relationships with those guys allowed me to walk out of the coliseum with my head high,” he said.

Anastas said he received an outpouring of support from other coaches around the league. Many assured him that he’d be back in coaching. Less than three months later, he was hired by Brampton.

“I learned a lot about the league and being a coach in the pro ranks with the Stingrays,” Anastas said. “One of the things the Stingrays taught me was about standards and playing to those standards every night. There’s a reason why the Stingrays have been so successful over the years.”

Besides the storyline of a former coach returning to exact revenge, the game Friday features two of the top teams in the ECHL’s Eastern Conference. Brampton (21-12-4, 44 points) is in second place in the North Division. The Beast are just four points behind first-place Newfoundland, the ECHL’s reigning Kelly Cup champion.

South Carolina, meanwhile, has won 25 of its first 33 games and leads the South Division with 54 points.

“This is a chance to see how we match up against what many people think is the best team in the ECHL," Anastas said. "It’s an opportunity for us to make a statement. Win or lose, it’ll give us a chance to gauge ourselves against a great team in our league.”

A sentiment shared by the Stingrays.

“For me, tonight is regular season game number 34 versus the Brampton Beast," Concannon said. "Nothing more, nothing less. They have a good team and we have a good team. When the game is over we will prepare for Florida."