The Augusta National Golf Club, aiming to get ahead of rainy weather and possible thunderstorms forecast for late Sunday afternoon, announced a rare time change for the final round of the Masters.
Play will start at 7:30 a.m.
Groupings will include three players apiece (instead of the usual pairs) going off the No. 1 and No. 10 tees.
The leaders will start at 9:20 a.m.
CBS will televise the full final round live.
Play began at 10 a.m. in 2018 with the last group going off at 2:40 p.m.
Patrons with Sunday tickets may enter Augusta National at 7:15 a.m.