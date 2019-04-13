Adam Scott

Adam Scott, of Australia, hits a drive on the 17th hole as patrons use umbrellas to fight off rain during the second round for the Masters golf tournament Friday, April 12, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. A foul forecast for late Sunday made Augusta National officials opt for a 7:30 a.m. Sunday start to the final round. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The Augusta National Golf Club, aiming to get ahead of rainy weather and possible thunderstorms forecast for late Sunday afternoon, announced a rare time change for the final round of the Masters.

Play will start at 7:30 a.m.

Groupings will include three players apiece (instead of the usual pairs) going off the No. 1 and No. 10 tees.

The leaders will start at 9:20 a.m.

CBS will televise the full final round live.

Play began at 10 a.m. in 2018 with the last group going off at 2:40 p.m.

Patrons with Sunday tickets may enter Augusta National at 7:15 a.m.

