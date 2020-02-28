Final home game for Charleston seniors, Riller, McManus and Miller

He was the first, the first recruit to say yes to Earl Grant and to the program the Cougars head basketball coach was building at College of Charleston.

What Grant will remember most about Grant Riller won’t be the more than 2,400 points he scored during his career. It won’t be the buzzer beater he sank against William & Mary or the trips to the NIT or March Madness.

What Grant will remember most about his talented shooting guard is that Riller was the first recruit to believe in him as a head coach. To believe in his vision for what the Cougars basketball program could be in the future. Charleston was in the midst of a 9-24 season, but Riller still had faith in the first-year head coach.

Riller – along with fellow seniors Jaylen McManus and Sam Miller – will play their final game at TD Arena on Saturday against Drexel. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.

“Grant was my first recruit, the first guy that said he was going to College of Charleston, so yeah, that’s significant,” Grant said. “Obviously, it’s significant for all of those seniors, but for him to say yes to me, yes to the College of Charleston was kind of a leap of faith.”

Riller, who is the school’s second all-time leading scorer with 2,423 career points, said the school has felt like home since the first day he stepped onto campus and his teammates like a second family.

“I come from a very family oriented background so having a family atmosphere when I was choosing a school was a big priority for me,” Riller said. “College of Charleston has been nothing but an extended family for me. I’m so grateful that I’ve had this opportunity to play here.”

The loyalty that Grant showed Riller has been reciprocated over the years. Riller had chances to leave Charleston to play on a bigger stage for a Power 5 school or leave for the NBA Draft last summer.

He chose to stay.

“For him to be here for five years, to be loyal to this program, I think says a lot about who he is as a person,” Grant said “He didn’t look to transfer, he didn’t test the NBA Draft last May, that’s special.”

There have been so many memorable snapshots during his career – playing against Auburn in the NCAA Tournament as a sophomore, scoring 43 points last year against Hofstra at TD Arena – but the one that stands out most for Riller is the beating Northeastern in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament finals at the North Charleston Coliseum in 2018. The Cougars were down as many as 17 points in the second half to the Huskies, but came roaring back to win the game in overtime to advance to their first NCAA Tournament in 20 years.

“It’s an easy one to pick just because of the game and how far we got down and how we showed crazy resiliency,” Riller said. “We had to crawl our way back into the game and to do it in Charleston in front of our fans is something that I’ll never forget.”

A year ago, Riller watched as Jarrell Brantley broke down and wept during the pre-game ceremony. Riller is normally tough to read, preferring to keep his emotions in check.

“Honestly, I’m trying not to think about it too much,” Riller said.“It hasn’t really hit me yet. It probably won’t hit me until after the game on Saturday. I’ll have a lot family here, but they’ve seen me play here before. I don’t know if I’ll cry. There might be tears, there might not be. At the end of the day, it’s going to be an emotional day for me regardless whether I show it or not.”

While Riller will be in the spotlight for most Cougar fans, McManus and Miller have certainly done their share for the program.

The smooth shooting McManus is having his best season and has become a fixture in the Cougars starting lineup as a senior.

“I think I’ll miss my teammates and the coaches the most,” said McManus, who is averaging a career-high 8.4 points a game. “The relationships I’ve built over the years. That’s what I cherish and I’ll take that with me the rest of my life. I’ll miss them more than anything.”

Miller transferred from Dayton two years ago. The 6-8 Miller is the Cougars top 3-point shooting, making better than 41 percent of his shots from distance.

“I was looking for a family and I found it here,” Miller said. “We have a really close team. I’ve got a really great group of friends. I’ve never been on a team where we’ve been as good of friends as we are.”