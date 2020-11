Final four is set at LTP $100K tournament in Mount Pleasant

The LTP $100K tournament is down to the final four, and only one seeded player has advanced to the semifinals at LTP Mount Pleasant.

No. 4 seed Misaki Doi is the lone surviving seed, and she took a 6-3, 7-6 (6) win over American Ann Li, the No. 8 seed in the quarterfinals. Top-seeded Shelby Rogers withdrew with an injury on Thursday.

Doi, 29 and ranked No. 85, will face Maiar Sherif Ahmed Abdelaziz in Saturday's semifinals. Abdelaziz, a 24-year-old from Egypt who played at Pepperdine University, took a three-set win over Gabriela Talaba in the quarters.

The other semifinal pits Katarzyna Kawa of Poland against Renata Zarazua of Mexico.

Kawa, 27 and ranked No. 130 in the world, scored the upset of the tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 2 seed Lauren Davis, an American ranked No. 73

Zarazua knocked off American Claire Liu 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Today's semifinals are set for 10 a.m, with Abdelaziz vs. Doi on center court and Zarazua vs Kawa on court 9.

The doubles finals also are set for Saturday, with Kawa and countrywoman Magdalena Frech taking on Abdelaziz and Astra Sharma on center court.

Friday's results

Singles

Katarzyna KAWA (POL) Lauren WS DAVIS (USA) [2] 6-3 6-3

Renata ZARAZUA (MEX) Claire LIU (USA) 6-3 7-6(2)

Maiar SHERIF AHMED ABDELAZIZ (EGY) Gabriela TALABA (ROU) 3-6 6-3 6-1

Misaki DOI (JPN) [4] Ann LI (USA) [8] 6-3 7-6(6)

Doubles

Magdalena FRECH (POL) / Katarzyna KAWA (POL) Ingrid NEEL (USA) / Caitlin WHORISKEY (USA) 7-6 (5) 6-2

Astra SHARMA (AUS) / Maiar SHERIF AHMED ABDELAZIZ Allura ZAMARRIPA (USA) / Maribella ZAMARRIPA (USA) 7-6 (2) 7-5