COLUMBIA — As they didn’t at Michigan last time out, nobody was taking solace from a close loss.
Just as well. The way the season’s gone, the best South Carolina may be able to do is many more close losses.
Handicapped by injury and already an underdog to ruthlessly efficient Virginia, the Gamecocks dropped their third straight 69-52 Wednesday with a performance that may be starting a sour trend. Not many teams play well offensively against the No. 5 Cavaliers (10-0) and USC was no exception.
Then again, with three starters out, USC (4-6) barely had a chance to try and shock the world. They were so short-handed that tight end/two-guard Evan Hinson played 20 minutes (and scored four points with five rebounds) after practicing football Wednesday morning.
“Our guys put up a fight,” coach Frank Martin said. “I’m disappointed in some of our inability to execute some stuff on offense that we practiced for two days. Our inability to understand the things that we tried to do in practice, but that comes with immaturity on our basketball team.”
Trending up
* Keyshawn Bryant continues to show a dizzying array of moves in the post. He took the ball in the left corner, took one step, spun and elevated for a jam in the second half.
* Alanzo Frink, the 6-6, 265-pound freshman who was hobbled by a bad knee earlier this year, plays unafraid. He had a basket where he lowered his shoulder into his defender to push him out of the way and lay it in, and stood his ground with the Cavaliers’ interior.
Frink finished with nine points and eight boards. “The ball’s just falling in my hands, so I’m just trying to score,” he said.
* Hinson, who started 17 games last season, has been practicing football all week but it didn’t keep him from playing basketball. With the Belk Bowl on Dec. 29, there should be nothing preventing Hinson from playing in the rest of USC’s hoops games.
Trending down
* Of course Virginia was going to key on Chris Silva and did, and it should be noted that the officiating crew let a lot of contact in the paint go uncalled. Yet Silva was still picking up fouls in situations where there could only be fouls called, such as a hook-and-hold in the first half and riding his man’s hip on a baseline drive.
The Gamecocks’ most indispensable player, who scored 18 with 12 boards against Michigan, had 11 and six with four fouls.
* Tre Campbell has been a disappointment in the early season after transferring from Georgetown specifically to play point guard, but with the injuries at the spot, he’ll have to play more. He had two points and two assists in 16 minutes Wednesday.
* Hope that the team could rise from a rotten start took a serious blow with the latest injuries. Even with a healthy team, most didn’t expect the Gamecocks to beat Virginia. But especially with leading scorer Marcquise Reed nursing a knee injury, there were some hopes USC could beat Clemson on Saturday.
Those were dented by the pre-game announcement.
What do I have to do?
Martin said in a preseason interview how he had never gone through the kind of injuries he had at USC. That day, he had just seen Frink go down with a knee injury.
The Gamecocks lost starters Maik Kotsar (concussion) and T.J. Moss (high ankle sprain/foot injury) in practice this week. Each is out indefinitely.
With Jermaine Couisnard and walk-on Raymond Borup still tied up in eligibility limbo, USC dressed 10 players Wednesday. That includes Jason Cudd, who has played eight minutes this year and none in the last six games, and walk-on Nathan Nelson, who hasn’t played at all.
Coming up
The Gamecocks host Clemson Saturday before another lengthy break for the holidays.