Fields leads SC State in MEAC spring opener; Furman tops ETSU; Wofford rally falls short against Samford

ORANGEBURG — Former Baptist Hill star Corey Fields threw for 175 yards and a touchdown to lead South Carolina State past Delaware State 17-9 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener for both teams on March 13.
Fields connected with Tyrece Nick from 11-yards out to cap the scoring with 3:19 left.
Nick had six catches for 45 yards, and Shaquan Davis added five catches for 52 yards for South Carolina State (1-1), which plays SWAC-member Alabama State on April 3.
Dillon Bredesen connected on a 22-yard field goal to give the Bulldogs a 10-9 advantage at halftime.
Jared Lewis passed for 106 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Delaware State (1-1). Thomas Bertrand-Hudon rushed for 84 yards and Bizzet Woodley had a 33-yard receiving touchdown.
Furman 17, ETSU 13
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Devin Wynn ran 15 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 39 yards to help Furman beat East Tennessee State.
The Paladins (3-1, 3-1 Southern Conference), ranked 15th in the FCS Top 25, scored all their points in the third quarter.
Wynn capped the opening drive of the second half with an 11-yard TD run and scored with a 5-yard run on the next drive. Timmy Bleekrode’s 47-yard field goal with 3:10 left in the period made it 17-10.
Tyler Keltner’s 30-yard field goal for the Buccaneers (1-1, 1-1) early in the fourth — his second of the game — cut the deficit to four. But ETSU was unable to drive further than its own 32 in its three remaining possessions.
Quay Holmes ran 18 times for 67 yards and a TD for the Bucs, who led 10-0 at halftime.
Samford 37, Wofford 31
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Liam Welch passed for 359 yards, a touchdown and an interception and Samford overcame a 10-point deficit to beat Wofford.
Ty King caught seven passes for 178 yards, including a 52-yard TD catch early in the third quarter that tied it at 24 for the Bulldogs (2-2, 2-2 SoCon). Chris Oladokun followed with his second 1-yard TD run of the game to give Samford the lead for good. Mitchell Fineran extended the lead to 37-24 with a pair of field goals early in the fourth quarter.
T.J. Luther had three catches for 90 yards and a touchdown for the FCS 20th-ranked Terriers (1-2, 1-2). Jamari Broussard ran eight times for 79 yards and Irvin Mulligan ran nine times for 69 yards.
Wofford cut the deficit to 37-31 with a 12-play, 75-yard drive capped by Ryan Lovelace’s 1-yard TD run with 4:20 left in the game. The Terriers forced a three-and-out and took possession on their 25 with 3:09 left. Jimmy Weirick completed a 31-yard pass to KeiAndre Sanders to convert a fourth-and-28 but had a pass intercepted by Samford’s Wade White four plays later.