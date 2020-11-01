Fernandez de Oliveira wins Azalea in playoff

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira came to the Azalea Invitational golf tournament without high expectations but he walked away Sunday with a ton of confidence and the winner's trophy.
Tied for second heading into the final round, the 20-year-old Argentine shot an even-par 71 in regulation and then parred the first playoff hole to edge Mount Pleasant's Jamie Wilson, a graduate student at South Carolina, after the two tied with 72-hole totals of 7-under-par 277.
Third-round leader Stephen Behr, a former Clemson golfer, and University of South Carolina junior Ryan Hall tied for third at 279.
"This means a lot, my first win in the U.S., my first amateur win," said Fernandez de Oliveira, a sophomore at Texas Christian. "I played really good. My friend caddied for me and we got the ball in the right spots."
Fernandez de Oliveira was at the top of the leaderboard after a bogey-free 34 on the front nine at the Country Club of Charleston. But he stumbled and made consecutive bogeys on 11, 12 and 13 to fall back into the pack. He jumped back in front by a shot with a birdie on the par-5 15th and then made a 40-footer for birdie on the par-3 17th to stay in front.
Playing in the group ahead, Wilson was 1-under for the first nine holes. He parred the first eight holes of the back nine and momentarily tied Fernandez de Oliveira with a birdie on 18 just before the TCU golfer made his birdie at 17.
Fernandez de Oliveira needed a par on the par-4 18th to seal the victory but his tee shot landed in one of the two cross bunkers and he was unable to reach the green and failed to get up and down, sending the event into a playoff.
Both golfers pulled their tee shots into the left rough on No. 1, the first playoff hole. Fernandez de Oliveira hit his approach about 25 feet short of the hole but Wilson caught a flyer and his shot sailed into the lake behind the green. After a drop, Wilson was able to chip close for a potential bogey but Fernandez de Oliveira easily two-putted for his par and the win.
Azalea Invitational
Final Scores
*won on first playoff hole
*Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, 71-69-66-71--277; Jamie Wilson, 74-64-70-69--277; Ryan Hall, 71-68-72-68--279; Stephen Behr, 68-68-68-75--279; Matthias Schmid, 72-71-72-65--280; Harper Keller, 72-69-71-68--280; Matt Sharpstene, 70-69-69-72--280; Trent Phillips, 70-71-72-68--281; William Holcomb V, 69-69-74-69--281; Yuxin Lin, 66-75-70-70--281; Turk Pettit, 72-72-68-69--281; Ben Carr, 69-72-73-68--282; Jacob Bridgeman, 72-65-75-70--282; Tyler Strafaci, 67-68-71-76--282; Logan Sowell, 68-71-76-68--283; Jay Brooks, 73-65-76-69--283; David Perkins, 74-71-69-69--283; Aman Gupta, 71-71-71-70--283; Carson Lundell, 71-69-75-69--284; Greyson Porter, 72-72-70-70--284; Palmer Jackson, 65-73-71-75--284; Jack Crosby, 74-72-71-69--286; John Murphy, 70-71-75-70--286; Alexander Yang, 74-72-71-69--286; Dan Ellis, 74-72-72-69--287; Ryan Gerard, 71-72-73-71--287; Blake Taylor, 72-70-72-73--287; Maxwell Moldovan, 68-74-72-73--287; Paul McNamara, 69-69-75-74--287; Lansdon Robbins, 72-74-72-71--289; Nick Robillard, 73-72-73-71--289; Cole Anderson, 74-70-74-71--289; Samuel Anderson, 77-70-72-70--289; Luka Michel, 70-68-77-74--289; Spencer Ralston, 72-71-76-70--289; Connor Schmidt, 72-70-77-70--289; Mark Costanza, 77-68-75-69--289; Caleb Proveaux, 78-71-72-68--289; Joseph Padgin, 76-69-73-72--290; Davis Lamb, 72-74-72-72--290; Nick Maccario, 76-69-73-72--290; Will Davenport, 76-71-70-73--290; Connor Howe, 73-72-76-69--290; Abel Gallegos, 73-72-68-77--290; Dean Greyserman, 76-74-72-68--290; Austin Vukovits, 74-70-74-73--291; Philip Barbaree, 72-77-71-71--291; Karl Vilips, 71-72-79-69--291; Jordan Sease, 73-71-74-74--292; Preston Summerhays, 72-69-79-72--292; Lucas Carper, 76-72-73-71--292; Barclay Brown, 69-74-75-75--293; Jackson Van Paris, 73-69-77-74--293; Pablo Castellanos, 74-74-72-73--293; Daniel Gurtner, 75-71-74-74--294; Philip Lee, 76-74-72-72--294; Cooper Sears, 73-72-74-76--295; Zachary Reuland, 74-74-74-73--295; Todd White, 76-74-72-75--297; Wells Williams, 79-71-72-77--299; Cohen Trolio, 73-72-76-79--300.