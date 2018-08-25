Porter-Gaud standout Brant Fenno is not going off to Wake Forest this fall, after all, to play tennis for the national champion Deacons.
The 18-year-old Porter-Gaud graduate is in a holding pattern, due to a congenital chest wall abnormality known as pectus excavatum, which causes the chest to have a sunken appearance. The chest deformity resulted in Fenno undergoing surgery in early June in Orlando, Fla., and remaining hospitalized for a week.
The five-time All-Lowcountry tennis player is making big strides in recovery and conditioning, but he said he's not ready to join the Deacons just yet.
Wake Forest officials have given Fenno permission to defer until next spring but are willing to let him defer until the fall of 2019, if necessary, according to Edward Fenno, Brant's father.
The chest disorder had been affecting Fenno's breathing and heart, according to the family. In Orlando, Fenno underwent the Nuss Procedure that included the insertion of a titanium rod into the 6-2 left-hander's chest area to "weave between the ribs," Fenno said.
Of course, Fenno led the Cyclones to four SCISA Class AAA state championships. Fenno was one of three men's tennis recruits Wake Forest signed for this year's freshman class.
BARKER COMES UP SHORT
Age usually has a way of equalizing athletic abilities. But not always.
Charleston's Diane Barker played in the International Tennis Federation's women's 60 world singles final on Friday in Germany. But a former Grand Slam doubles champion who also once was ranked 11th in the world in singles was on the other side of the net. Rankings won out this time as Regina Marsikova of Czechoslovakia posted a 6-3, 6-1 win over Barker.
Barker had been a small college national champion while playing at the College of Charleston, but Marsikova played a different league about four decades ago when she was winning the French Open doubles title with American Pam Teeguarden. At the time, Marsikova also was starting a three-year run to the singles semifinals at the French Open.
Marsikova defeated the likes of Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, Evonne Goolagong, Tracy Austin and Virginia Wade when she was in her prime. Only an auto accident in 1981 (the year she was ranked 11th in the world) that resulted in a fatality appeared to stand in the way of Marsikova and far greater success. As a result of the accident, Marsikova wasn't allowed to leave the Eastern Bloc until 1985.
In Germany this past week in the world senior individual championships, the No. 2 seeded Barker got an unlucky break when Marsikova was given a wild card into the event as the No. 7 seed.
A week earlier, Barker helped the USTA's Alice Marble Cup women's 60 team take second place in world team competition. The Americans were going for a fifth straight world title.
TENNIS CHANNEL EXPERTISE
One of the people involved in the planned 32 clay courts complex Mount Pleasant Racquet Club is former Tennis Channel executive John Harris, who now resides on Daniel Island.
"I have been working on the (Mount Pleasant) project the last few months, working on sponsorships," Harris said. "Sponsorships, advertising and sales . . . that's what I did for the Tennis Channel (for nine years until early 2017). We're looking at sponsorship naming rights for the whole (Mount Pleasant) facility.
"The interest here is extremely high. There are a lot of people who want to get involved. We're well positioned for the growth in the Charleston area."
Local tennis shop owner Derrick Williams is the CEO of the Mount Pleasant Racquet Club project that is located approximately 10 miles north of the Arthur Ravenel Bridge and includes a planned six indoor clay courts.
WILLIAMS DOUBLES CHAMP
Sophie Williams, an All-Lowcountry player in 2017 as an eighth-grader for SCISA state champion Porter-Gaud, walked off with a USTA gold ball on Saturday at the USTA national campus in Orlando, Fla., by winning the girls 16 doubles title in the sixth annual USTA National Doubles Championships with partner Kate Sharabura of Atlanta.
The No. 2-seeded team of Williams and Sharabura scored a 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) win over the top-seeded team of Sophia Fornaris of Pinecrest, Fla., and Mia Kintiroglou of Livingston, N.J., in the final of the 32-draw doubles-only tournament played on clay.
Williams, who has only recently moved up to girls 16, is still ranked No. 4 nationally in 14s after being ranked No. 2 earlier this month. She is not attending Porter-Gaud this fall while concentrating on her national ranking at the USTA national campus and also with Wild Dunes pro Martin Zumpft.
At the USTA academy, she said she also has earned a wild card into LTP Tennis' late September $25K USTA women's pro circuit event.
Local academy players Max Smith and Ashe Ray made the semifinals in boys 16 doubles in Orlando.
LOCALNOTES
-- Matthew Hane, Barker's son, won the singles title at the national men's 35 Grass Court championships in Philadelphia last weekend. Hane also teamed up with former Kiawah pro Brandon Blankenbarker to win their sixth national doubles title. For Hane, that's 23 nationals played with 22 gold balls
-- Hanahan standout Chad Nash won a second Intercollegiate Tennis Association summer circuit singles title recently at Raleigh, N.C. Nash, who also won at Furman earlier this summer, is nearing a decision on college as he begins his senior year.
-- Emma Navarro will head to New York for the Junior U.S. Open this coming week where play is scheduled to begin next weekend. Navarro has dropped back one spot to No. 2 in the U.S. girls 18 rankings as national 18s hard court champion Whitney Osuigwe has vaulted into the No. 1 slot. Chloe Beck, Navarro's doubles partner and part-time Randy Pate Academy player, is now ranked No. 8 in girls 18 nationally. Navarro and Beck are expected to team up in New York.
-- Kat Lyman, one of the South's top juniors, is the new No. 1 player for Oceanside Collegiate Academy. The big-hitting Lyman's addition means that the Landsharks should be a strong candidate to upend perennial power Christ Church for this year's Class AA girls state championship.
-- Delores Jackson has retired as director of the nationally recognized City of Charleston's Courting Kids program. Mi'Kola Cooper, one of Jackson's former students from the program and an ex-Charleston Southern University standout, has taken over as the new director of Courting Kids.
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com. See his latest columns on Wimbledon at ubitennis.net.