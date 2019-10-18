For one long, boring summer, Steve Bergin tried to be a normal person and hold down a “real” job.

It was 2015 and Bergin had just helped lead the Pensacola Ice Flyers to their third Southern Professional Hockey League championship in four seasons. Bergin was teetering on the edge of calling it quits and hanging up his skates for employment in the private sector. He’d found a good job with a Boston software company as a salesman.

“I was making good money,” said Bergin, 31, the rookie head coach for the South Carolina Stingrays. “More than I was making as a player.”

But the thought of doing this job or any job like it the rest of his life just didn’t make any sense.

“It was just awful. Sitting in a cubicle for hours day-after-day just wasn’t me,” Bergin said. “It was a horrible experience. I wasn’t designed to do that the rest of my life.”

Bergin returned for one final season with Ice Flyers, helping lead the club to the playoffs. He was 28 and knew that coaching would be the next step in his professional life.

“I loved hockey, and I wanted to stay involved in the game,” he said.

And then fate and a couple of mutual friends intervened.

Bergin, who was born in San Jose, Calif., had moved to Boston when he was in the fifth grade. He grew up playing hockey against Ryan Warsofsky, who in the summer of 2016 became head coach of the Stingrays.

“Ryan and I knew each other, our high schools were big-time rivals and we’d played against each other in college,” said Bergin, who was a defenseman at UConn. “It’s not like we were best friends or anything, but the hockey community is pretty small and you kind of get to know everyone after a while.”

Warsofsky was getting married that summer and two of his friends in the wedding — Mike Coppola and Josh Bernard — were former college teammates of Bergin at UConn. Coppola and Bernard pestered Warsofsky for a solid week about hiring Bergin as his assistant coach.

“I knew Steve from when we played against each other back in Boston and having those guys in his corner really helped,” said Warsofsky, who is now the head coach for the Charlotte Checkers in the American Hockey League. “We knew a lot of the same people and after talking with him, I felt like we had similar philosophies.”

Warsofsky hired Bergin after returning from his honeymoon.

The first season, the tandem led the Stingrays to the Kelly Cup finals, and the following year they won a franchise-record 48 regular season games together.

“We worked really well together,” Bergin said. “There was a ton of trust. We viewed the game the same way. We always seemed to be on the same page.”

When Warsofsky left to take a job as an assistant coach in Charlotte, the Stingrays hired Spiros Anastas to take over as head coach. Traditionally, the Stingrays had hired from within, normally going with the sitting assistant coach.

“Sure, I was disappointed I didn’t get the job, but I also felt like it was an opportunity to learn a new system under another coach,” Bergin said.

South Carolina struggled to make the playoffs a year ago and were bounced out of the postseason in the opening round. Anastas was fired and Stingrays president Rob Concannon wasted little time in naming Bergin as the Stingrays' new coach.

"Steve understands the passion of our fans and has the respect of our players," Concannon said. "We felt like Steve was ready and it was his time."

Bergin said he spent the summer reaching out to Warsofsky and other former Stingrays head coaches. Among them were Spencer Carbery, the head coach of the AHL’s Hershey Bears, and Jared Bednar, the head coach of the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche.

“I’m sure Spencer thinks I'm the most annoying guy because I asked him a million questions during preseason camp,” Bergin said. “I think I would be doing a disservice to myself and this organization if I didn’t take advantage of the resources that I have with those guys.”

With help from the Stingrays' AHL affiliate in Hershey, Bergin used the offseason to assemble a deep and talented team. That team plays its home opener Saturday night against the Orlando Solar Bears. The Stingrays defeated Orlando, 4-2, in their season opener last weekend in Florida.

“I like what I’ve seen so far,” Bergin said.

Stingrays schedule

October

19 – Orlando; 23 – at Norfolk; 25 – at Norfolk; 26 – at Norfolk

November

3 – at Orlando; 8 – at Greenville; 9 – at Greenville; 15 – Indianapolis; 16 – Norfolk; 17 – Norfolk; 19 – Greenville; 22 – at Florida; 23 – at Florida; 30 – at Orlando.

December

2 – at Orlando; 4 – at Atlanta; 6 – at Florida; 7 – at Florida; 10 – Orlando; 13 – at Norfolk; 14 – Greenville; 15 – Jacksonville; 20 – Orlando; 21 – at Jacksonville; 26 – at Atlanta; 27 – at Atlanta; 28 – Orlando.

January

3 – Florida; 4 – Florida; 5 – Atlanta; 7 – Atlanta; 10 – Brampton; 11 – Florida; 12 – at Greenville; 15 – at Jacksonville; 17 – Jacksonville; 18 – Atlanta; 19 – Orlando; 24 – at Norfolk; 25 – at Norfolk; 29 – at Greenville; 31 – Norfolk.

February

1 – Florida; 6 – at Orlando; 7 – at Orlando; 9 – Jacksonville; 12 – at Norfolk; 14 – Adirondack; 15 – Greenville; 16 – at Jacksonville; 18 – Greenville; 22 – Atlanta; 23 – Worcester; 26 – Atlanta; 29 at Worcester.

March

1 – at Maine; 4 – at Idaho; 6 – at Idaho; 7 – at Idaho; 11 – at Orlando; 14 – at Jacksonville; 15 – Jacksonville; 17 – Atlanta; 21 – Cincinnati; 22 – Norfolk; 24 – Cincinnati; 27 – Norfolk; 28 – Florida; 29 – Florida.

April

1 – at Greenville.