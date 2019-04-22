Chris and Kaitlyn Nigro weren’t planning on getting tickets for Monday’s Charleston RiverDogs game at Riley Park.
Like any other weekday, the goal was to get home, eat dinner with their young son and get ready for bed.
Then they heard New York Yankees All-Star catcher Gary Sanchez was coming to the Holy City for a rehab assignment with the RiverDogs, New York’s low level Class A affiliate.
And just like that, plans changed for the longtime Yankees fans. They were two of the 6,588 fans who filed into the stadium on Monday.
“I watch the Yankees play as much as I can. So getting to see one of them come to Charleston to play … you don’t get it very often, so it’s pretty cool for us,” Chris Nigro said, while sitting among the rest of the sold-out crowd at Riley Park.
For Sanchez, the assignment was a reminder of his early days navigating the Yankees' farm system. The Dominican Republic native belted 17 homers for the RiverDogs in 2011 and another 13 long balls in 2012 in 68 games for Charleston.
Despite the gaudy numbers, those were hard days for Sanchez, he said via Julio Mosquera, the RiverDogs manager who translated for him.
“He said it was tough for him,” Mosquera translated. “He was young and didn’t speak that much English. He went through some ups and downs, but at the end of the season, he thought he did pretty good.”
Sanchez’s time in the Lowcountry was short-lived this time around, but he made the most of it. Ahead of their 7-1 loss to the Kannapolis Intimidators, a Chicago White Sox affiliate, Sanchez signed baseballs for fans and interacted with his temporary teammates.
At the plate, he went 0 for 3 with a pop out, ground out and line out through five innings of work. Those innings included a couple of past balls at catcher, and a couple of solid defensive plays.
Now, the Yankees slugger is heading to California in hopes of joining the Bronx Bombers for the tail end of their series with the Los Angeles Angels.
Sanchez is one of several Yankees stars to suffer injuries early in the season. That list now includes slugger Aaron Judge, who could miss significant time after suffering a significant oblique strain in Sunday’s game.
Despite the early setbacks, Sanchez says the goal for the Yankees is still a World Series championship this season.
“We’re not too far (from the World Series), Sanchez said, via Mosquera. “If everybody gets healthy, we can come back and win.”
That’s what Chris and Kaitlyn Nigro are hoping for. But for now, they’re enjoying the brief snapshots of Yankees rehabbing in the Holy City.
The two have fond memories of 2013, when retired Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez came to Charleston for two nights.
Similar to Sanchez, A-Rod’s outings for the RiverDogs packed the stadium.
“The environment was crazy that year,” Kaitlyn Nigro recalled. “And Gary is such a great player, so we knew we wanted to be here tonight.”