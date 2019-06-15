Where's the match?
"Family Circle." That was all that was needed. Everyone knew the place, sitting underneath I-526 on Daniel Island.
You didn't even need to say Family Circle Tennis Center.
That's the way it has been almost all of the 21st century.
March 2, 2000 seems like an eternity ago, but that's when the announcement came that the Family Circle Cup was coming to Daniel Island from Hilton Head Island. A little over a year later on April 14, 2001, big-time professional tennis arrived with the first Family Circle Cup held on Daniel Island.
Even after the tournament was renamed the Volvo Car Open and Family Circle pretty much was gone, Family Circle Tennis Center still stood tall
That changed this month when signs went up with the name LTP Daniel Island.
Where's the match? I can see league tennis players showing up at LTP on Mathis Ferry Road, then being rerouted down Whipple Road to I-526 and the short trip to Daniel Island.
So, how will team captains handle this? "Just go to the old Family Circle Tennis Center." Or go to the Volvo Car Open facility?
Once at LTP Daniel Island, you'll see a few familiar faces, Rob Eppelsheimer still pretty much running the facility as facilities director and Nancy Heinz there as the membership director.
But Dewey Caulder is gone. Dewey had been there almost from the start when he left Snee Farm Country Club. Dewey felt it was time to retire. He will be missed.
Otherwise, the league players will be mostly the same, and the courts will still play like some of the best clay courts anywhere.
Navarro's march to success
How did Emma Navarro become so good, so quick.
Navarro is playing the world tour these days, and it shows in her game.
Her game was always good, but now she has the confidence needed to beat the best juniors in the world. She has played most of the top juniors during the past year, and she has figured out how to beat most of them, even a player (Qinwen Zheng) that just a few months ago had taken back-to-back love sets from her. Navarro defeated Zheng in the semifinals of the Junior French Open.
The two LTP ITF tournaments held each year at LTP Mount Pleasant played their role, and were instrumental from the start. Navarro now has played three of the last four Junior Grand Slams.
International singles success didn't kick in until the 2019 Junior French Open. She had been pitted against the best juniors in the world, even in the first round of last year's Junior U.S. Open and other tournaments since winning last summer's girls 18 national clay courts.
This time, she was the No. 8 seed at the Junior French Open, and didn't have to face another top 16 player until the round of 16. That appeared to make a difference and helped Navarro advance all the way to the final where a three-matches-a-day routine finally sapped some of her energy.
Now ranked No. 4 among world juniors, Navarro will be heading back to Europe in a couple of weeks. She will play just outside of London at Roehampton June 30-July 5 in an ITF Grade 1 junior event to prepare for the next week's grass courts at Junior Wimbledon.
It should be no surprise if Navarro and Chloe Beck happen to be the team to beat at Junior Wimbledon after winning the doubles title at the Junior French Open on the heels of a runner-up finish at the Junior Australian Open and a semifinal appearance in the 2018 Junior U.S. Open.
Peter Ayers, Navarro's coach, probably best described why the Ashley Hall rising senior has risen so quickly in junior tennis.
"There is a genuine purity in the way Emma goes about her tennis," Ayers said. "Her daily commitment to improving challenges me in the best way."
Emma Navarro is simply committed to becoming the best tennis player she can be.
Navarro is having an impact on the other outstanding juniors who train daily at the Randy Pate Academy.
"We have a lot of very talented players. Emma sets the tone for a lot of kids who are pushing themselves really hard," Pate said
Navarro said Saturday that she has decided not to defend the singles title she won last summer in the girls 18 national clay courts at LTP Mount Pleasant. The nationals are scheduled to start the day after Junior Wimbledon ends. Last year's victory in the nationals opened the door for Navarro to a main draw wild card into this spring's Volvo Car Open.
Barker, Hane win again
Diane Barker and son Matt Hane are making a habit of winning gold balls in the USTA's mother-son competition, whether as seniors or open division. They teamed up to win both the senior mother-son and mother-son doubles titles in the recent National Father-Daughter and Mother-Son Hard Court Championships in San Diego.
"We certainly played our best today. We were confident we would be in the running for both (titles). The open (division) is getting tougher and tougher," former Porter-Gaud star Matt Hane said.
Notes
-- There were no singles titles on Saturday for local juniors in the Southern Closed Championships, but the Charney sisters, 16-year-old Emma and 13-year-old Piper, fared well. Emma Charney came in as runner-up in girls 18 singles in Mobile, Ala., while little sister Piper took third place in girls 16 in Little Rock, Ark. Top seed Mitchell Deames lost in the boys 16 semifinals.
-- Doubles went better for locals in the Southerns as Deames teamed with Ian Rasheed to win the boys 16 doubles crown. Meggie Navarro was a runner-up in girls 16 doubles. Ashe Ray and Max Smith were boys 18 doubles runners-up. Girls 18 singles top seed Anna Ross was injured early and had to settle for a fourth-place finish in doubles with Whitley Pate.
-- The latest honor for Lowcountry player of the year Coy Simon is a berth on the All-America team by the National High School Tennis All-American Foundation. A rising senior at Philip Simmons High School, Simon already has committed to Tennessee.
-- The deadline is June 30 for entering the City of Charleston Junior Hard Court Championships that start July 5 at Charleston Tennis Center. Registration is available online using the tournament number (700037719).
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com.