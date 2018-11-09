CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — For so many weeks, the knock on Clemson has been that the No. 2 Tigers have not been challenged and have not played on the road in a prime-time setting.
Both of those factors are set to change Saturday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass., when the Tigers take on No. 17 Boston College at 8 p.m.
From Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins' homecoming to star Boston College running back AJ Dillon's healthy status to the ACC Atlantic Division on the line, there are certainly no shortage of storylines.
Here are four factors to watch heading into Saturday night's game at Alumni Stadium:
Speaking of Wilkins ...
Wilkins, the senior defensive tackle who came back to Clemson for another season to play in games like this one, is headed back to his home turf, where plenty of family and friends await him. The jovial 315-pounder is from Springfield, Mass., which is about 90 minutes from Boston College. He has had this one marked on the calendar for a while.
"I want the most New England, Massachusetts, Boston conditions possible. I want it to be negative 40 degrees. I want snow. I want all of that," Wilkins said. "And I'm playing with no sleeves — nothing warm."
Dillon's status
Boston College has not officially announced Dillon's status for the game. He ranks fourth nationally in rushing yards per game. It sounds like the Eagles are optimistic, though, and Clemson has been preparing as if he will play. Dillon has the ability to change a game. He is as important to Boston College's offense as Travis Etienne is to Clemson's.
Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson's freshman quarterback, has not played in prime time since Week 2, and that was when Kelly Bryant was running the show. Bryant got the start in that game and also was the one to close it out in crunch time for a two-point win over Texas A&M.
Clemson trusts Lawrence in any situation, but that really has not been put to the test like it will be Saturday. Lawrence has been in the spotlight since high school, so he may be ready for the pressure. Will he live up to the hype? Is he ready to bring an ACC Atlantic Division trophy back to Clemson for the fourth straight season?
The ACC Atlantic
A win on Saturday night and Clemson claims the ACC Atlantic Division, which sets the Tigers up to coast right back into the College Football Playoff. The ACC's Coastal Division has had its fair share of struggles this season and there is no reason why Clemson could not beat any team in the Coastal. But first, Clemson has to get there. A loss to Boston College would not only complicate that matter, but it could knock Clemson out of the top four of the College Football Playoff entirely.
"I'm really proud of our team for putting us in this position, but we've got a huge challenge, man," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "Boston College is a tough, hard-nosed, very well-coached football team that I think has had a heck of a year. Especially up there at home — this will be a major challenge for us."
Prediction
Clemson 42, Boston College 24