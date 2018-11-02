CLEMSON — Bobby Petrino's struggling Louisville football team plays at Clemson on Saturday for an ACC game the Cardinals don't stand a chance of winning.
At least that's how the oddsmakers see it.
Clemson (8-0, 5-0 ACC) opened as a whopping 37-point favorite over Louisville (2-6, 0-5 ACC) to start the week. The line could move slightly before the noon kickoff, but if it stays at 37 it would be the second-largest point spread this season for the Tigers, with the exception of the Furman game.
Georgia Southern was a 32-point underdog, but this is Louisville, an ACC opponent who gave Clemson a memorable battle just two years ago.
Times have changed.
As Petrino and his squad march into Death Valley, here are four factors to watch for Clemson:
'Championship Phase'
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has a name for every phase of the year when it comes to his football team and when the calendar turns to Nov. 1, the remainder of the football season is what he calls 'Championship Phase.' How Clemson plays this month, starting with Louisville, is going to determine if the Tigers win the Atlantic Division of the conference, which will determine if they play in the ACC Championship, which will dictate if they receive a berth into the College Football Playoff.
All signs point to all of those things happening. But November is the most important month of the regular season and Swinney wants his players knowing what is at stake each week.
"Here we are," Swinney said. "We're rolling into November and we're right where we want to be."
Watch out for Travis Etienne
Louisville has one of the worst rushing defenses in the nation. The Cardinals are ranked 125th out of 130 teams in that department. That is good news for Travis Etienne.
Clemson's potential Heisman Trophy candidate introduced himself to the Cardinals a season ago when he busted an 81-yard touchdown run after running through the wrong gap at the line. He jokingly apologized to Clemson running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott on the bus afterward.
Clemson wants Etienne to be more patient and not try to do too much by breaking open every run. That includes following his blocks a little better and not going into hero-mode on every snap.
"You know, the biggest thing with Travis is just quit trying to be Superman,” Elliott said. “I tell him all the time that sometimes you go from being a hero to a zero. Don’t be a hero, just do your job.”
Trevor Lawrence, too
Louisville's pass defense is technically ranked No. 25 in the country but that number is skewed because teams do not find the need to pass on Louisville. Exploiting one area over and over becomes a winning formula when Louisville's rush defense is as bad as it is.
But Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has special arm talent and the freshman is feeling more comfortable than ever in leading this offense. Do not be surprised if Clemson still makes some big plays in the passing game. Lawrence is coming off of a 314-yard performance with four touchdowns at Florida State and is now the Tigers' new record holder for passing touchdowns by a true freshman.
"He's young and I guess that's the one thing that you try to do is give him different looks and give him different types of pressures," Petrino said. "It's a lot of newness in the game of football. But when he can set his feet and knows what's going on out there and snaps his wrist, he can throw it as well as anybody."
Developing depth
Clemson has played all 72 members of its travel roster in its last three road games. This would appear to be another matchup in which Clemson could play 80-plus players at home if it wants to. Do not be surprised to see backup quarterback Chase Brice taking valuable snaps with plenty of time left on the clock.
"I've got to get Chase plenty of time," Swinney said. "This kid, every time he goes in there we just go Phew, phew, phew, phew, phew right down the field ... He processes it, he sees it, he knows where to go with the ball."
Prediction
Clemson 56, Louisville 10