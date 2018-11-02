CLEMSON — Bobby Petrino's struggling Louisville football team heads to Clemson on Saturday for a noon kickoff and before the game even starts, experts in the betting world are assuming this one is essentially going to be over.
The No. 2 Tigers (8-0, 5-0 ACC) opened as a whopping 37-point favorite over the Cardinals (2-6, 0-5 ACC) and though the closing line could vary right up until kickoff, should it stay at 37, it would be the second-highest closing line all season for Clemson with the exception of Furman. Even Georgia Southern was only projected to lose by 32. This is a conference opponent in a Power 5 school who gave Clemson an electric battle just two years ago.
Times have changed.
As Petrino and his squad march into Death Valley, here are four factors to watch for Clemson:
1. 'Championship Phase'
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has a name for every phase of the year when it comes to his football team and once the calendar turns to Nov. 1 each year, the remainder of the football season is what he calls 'Championship Phase.' How Clemson plays this month, starting with Louisville, is going to determine if the Tigers win the Atlantic Division of the conference, which will determine if they play in the ACC Championship, which will dictate if they receive a berth into the College Football Playoff. All signs point toward all of those things happening with little to no issues. But November is the most important month of the regular season and Swinney wants his players knowing what is at stake each week.
"Here we are," Swinney said. "We're rolling into November and we're right where we want to be."
2. Watch out for Travis Etienne
Louisville has one of the worst rushing defenses in the nation. The Cardinals are ranked No. 125 out of 130 teams in that department to be exact. That is good news for Travis Etienne. Clemson's potential Heisman candidate already boldly introduced himself to the Cardinals a season ago when he busted open a blistering 81-yard touchdown run down the sideline when in fact the original call was for him to hit the A-gap. He jokingly apologized to Clemson running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott on the bus afterward and Louisville has not forgotten about him since. Clemson has told Etienne recently he needs to be more patient and not try to do too much with breaking open every run. That includes following his blocks a little better and not going into hero-mode on every snap.
"You know, the biggest thing with Travis is just quit trying to be Superman,” Elliott said. “I tell him all the time that sometimes you go from being a hero to a zero. Don’t be a hero, just do your job.”
3. Trevor Lawrence, too
Louisville's pass defense is technically ranked No. 25 in the country but that number is skewed because teams do not find the need to necessarily pass on Louisville, given how weak their rushing defense is. Exploiting one area over and over becomes a winning formula when Louisville's rush defense is as bad as it is. But Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has special arm talent and the freshman is feeling more comfortable than ever in leading this offense. Do not be surprised if Clemson still makes some big plays in the passing game. Lawrence is coming off of a 314-yard performance with four touchdowns at Florida State and is now the Tigers' new record holder for passing touchdowns by a true freshman.
"He's young and I guess that's the one thing that you try to do is give him different looks and give him different types of pressures," Petrino said. "It's a lot of newness in the game of football. But when he can set his feet and knows what's going on out there and snaps his wrist, he can throw it as well as anybody."
4. Developing depth
For three straight road games now, Clemson has played all 72 members of its travel roster. This would appear to be another matchup in which Clemson could play 80-plus players at home if it wants to. Do not be surprised to see backup quarterback Chase Brice taking valuable snaps with plenty of time left on the clock.
"I've got to get Chase plenty of time," Swinney said. "This kid, every time he goes in there we just go 'Phew, phew, phew, phew, phew right down the field ... He processes it, he sees it, he knows where to go with the ball."
Prediction
Clemson 56, Louisville 10