Extra year of eligibility could be costly for College of Charleston, other mid-major schools

Ari Sechopoulos was running late as he pulled into the Patriots Point parking lot in Mount Pleasant.

The College of Charleston baseball team was getting ready to leave for a three-game weekend series against Furman and Sechopoulos, the Cougars' starting first baseman, had a few things he needed to pick up before the bus left for Greenville.

Just as Sechopoulos finished packing, head coach Chad Holbrook called a team meeting. The players gathered around and Holbrook told them the season had been suspended because of coronavirus concerns.

The NBA had suspended its season two days earlier on March 11 when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gopert tested positive for the coronavirus. The NHL and Major League Baseball had quickly followed. March Madness wasn’t far behind.

“Honestly, it wasn’t that huge of a shock,” Sechopoulos said. “Obviously, I was disappointed, but I’d been keeping up with everything, and once the NBA and Major League Baseball suspended their seasons, you kind of figured we were probably going to be next.”

As a senior, Sechopoulos wondered if Charleston’s 8-3 victory – its 12th in 14 games – over Virginia Commonwealth two days earlier had been his last in a Cougars uniform. His last as a college athlete. Second baseman Luke Stageberg, outfielder Harrison Hawkins and pitcher Jordan Carr, all seniors, had similar thoughts.

In all, Charleston had eight seniors on its 2020 roster.

As it turns out, Sechopoulos and the rest of his senior teammates will get another season with the Cougars. The NCAA recently announced all spring sports athletes would be granted another year of eligibility.

“I don’t know if surprised is the right word,” said Carr, who was 1-0 and the Cougars' top weekend starter. “I think it was the right thing to do for all the spring sports athletes, but you never know what’s going to happen. There are a lot of other factors that I’m sure went into the decision. I’m happy I’m getting another opportunity to play.”

The Bottom Line

The NCAA’s decision to grant an extra year to all spring athletes, which includes baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf and tennis and beach volleyball, was praised by just about everyone across the sporting community, but will put a financial strain on mid-major athletic departments like College of Charleston.

“There are certainly going to be some challenges, but welcome challenges,” said College of Charleston athletic director Matt Roberts. “We’re excited that our student-athletes are at least going to have the opportunity to come back one more year, if they chose to, instead of having that year taken away from them.”

For schools like South Carolina and Clemson that have athletic department budgets above the $120 million mark, a few extra senior spring sports athletes won’t make much of a dent to their bottom lines. For a school like College of Charleston, with an annual athletic budget of about $16.5 million, the dozen or so extra student-athletes on scholarship can have a huge impact. None of the College of Charleston spring sports coaches could put an exact number on how many seniors will return, but most felt like about half would remain on campus.

“Once we get a firmer understanding of who wants to come back, what that financial liability will be, we will get to work with the administration and board of trustees and our donors to come up with a plan to creatively fund that additional expense for the upcoming year,” Roberts said. “We want as many of those seniors who want to come back to be able to come back and play. I want to find a way to fund that. It’ll be challenging, but it’s a good challenge to have.”

Officials at The Citadel, another local mid-major sports program, said the school needs more time to figure out what the effects will be before speaking publicly about the issue.

At the College of Charleston, it’s not just scholarships that Roberts will have to address. There’s locker room space, extra uniforms, practice gear and then travel expenses. It all adds up pretty quickly.

“There are ancillary challenges that we’re going to face moving forward,” Roberts said. “It’s up to me and our administration to figure out how to fund it as best we can.”

The coronavirus has already taken away a significant chunk out of Charleston’s revenue for the year. The cancellation of March Madness and the rest of the spring championships will mean the Cougars' share from the NCAA will be about $200,000 less than a year ago.

The biggest loss for the athletic department will be from student fees, which make up the majority of the operating budget. School officials believe there will be a drop in summer school enrollment and that loss will affect the athletic department’s bottom line.

The College of Charleston will lose out on facilities rentals as well. The Charleston Battery professional soccer club was supposed to rent Ralph Lundy Field for its USL matches this summer. Their season has been suspended and no one is certain those matches will be made up. The school also rents out TD Arena and other facilities for the Spoleto Festival, which has been canceled.

However, the athletic department will see some savings due to the cancellation of spring sports. Roberts figures the school will save about $300,000 in travel and other costs.

“It’ll be a net loss overall for us,” Roberts said. “While, we'll save money on travel, recruiting and hosting games, the money we lost from the NCAA, student fees and rentals will eat that up pretty quickly.”

Another unforeseen expense from the virus could be donations from alumni and the Cougar Club, the school’s athletic department booster organization.

Scholarships and roster sizes

College of Charleston baseball coach Chad Holbrook hasn’t talked with all of his senior players, but has heard from Sechopoulos, Carr and Hawkins about their desire to return. Under the new NCAA guidelines, the seniors that return won’t count against the 11.7 scholarships or the 35-player roster cap.

“Giving everyone an extra year was the right thing to do,” Holbrook said. “They didn’t deserve to have the season taken away from them because of something that’s completely out of their control. We’ll figure the financial stuff out as soon as we can get a real grasp on how many guys are going to be back.”

There will be an extra class of players on campus for all the spring sports. Holbrook had a young team this season with 14 freshmen on the roster. He’ll add as many as nine freshmen in the fall and expects his total roster to be around 40.

“The issue isn’t just going to go away after next season,” Holbrook said. “We’ll have that extra class for a couple of years. No one knows what’s going to happen with the NCAA. It might take two or three years for this to filter through the system.”

Since very few spring sports athletes are on a full athletic scholarship, it will be the students who will pick up most of the cost of playing an extra year.

College of Charleston women's golf coach Jamie Futrell said he has four seniors on the team. Futrell believes that two will probably return for another season of eligibility.

"We're still talking to them to figure things out," Futrell said. "I think two of them have already moved on, but we'll see."

Jason Kepner, the Cougars' beach volleyball coach, said he has five seniors on the 16-member roster, but that all five players were on scholarship for indoor volleyball.

"Because they were on scholarship for the indoor season, they'd have to walk-on for beach volleyball next spring," Kepner said.

For Carr and Sechopoulos, the extra cost of another year of college doesn't matter. They just want to get back to the ballpark.

“It’s a discussion I’ve had with my parents because this wasn’t something we planned for, we were hoping to get out of there in four years with a degree and be done,” Sechopoulos said.

“We’re going to work it out with all the scholarships and see what happens. The baseball coaches in college know how to handle their money and hopefully they’ll do it the best way they can for everyone.”