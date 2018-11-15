It was a clash of reigning SCISA state champions in September when Hammond School came to the Lowcountry to play First Baptist in football.
First Baptist, which had won back-to-back Class AA state titles, moved up to Class AAA this year. Hammond, located in Columbia, has ruled Class AAA for more than a decade.
Hammond won that game, 28-21, and now the teams meet again for the Class AAA title on Saturday.
In the high school picks standings, The Post and Courier’s Andrew Miller and Frankie Mansfield of the Moultrie News are tied at 52-14, while Lowcountry preps expert David Shelton is 49-17.
Here are this week’s picks:
First Baptist vs. Hammond School
Shelton: Both teams have championship experience and talented rosters. This will be a battle. Hammond, 28-24
Mansfield: Hurricanes learned a lot from regular-season loss to Hammond. First Baptist, 28-27
Miller: Michel Dukes had 335 rushing yards last week against Porter-Gaud. Won’t be as much running room come Saturday. Hammond, 31-20
Mullins at Timberland
Shelton: Mullins is one of the surprise teams in Class AA this season. Timberland will have its hands full. Timberland, 18-16
Mansfield: Timberland hasn’t seen an offense like Mullins this season. Mullins, 24-21
Miller: After a tough start to the season, Timberland is looking like the team we’ve come to except. Timberland, 21-20
Aynor at Hanahan
Shelton: Aynor is capable of the upset here, but Hawks will survive. Hanahan, 28-23
Mansfield: Aynor’s option will control the game. Aynor, 28-17
Miller: Hawks' defense will get the job done. Hanahan, 23-20
Fort Dorchester at West Florence
Shelton: Patriots must tackle the state's leading rusher, Ailym Ford. Fort Dorchester, 35-31
Mansfield: Fort’s front will slow West Florence’s run game just enough. Fort Dorchester, 35-31
Miller: Patriots will find a way to slow down Ford. Fort Dorchester, 30-27
Carolina Forest at Summerville
Shelton: Summerville will keep its mojo going and advance to the third round. Summerville, 34-21
Mansfield: Summerville is playing with a lot of confidence and will roll at home. Summerville, 45-24
Miller: By the end of the regular season, Green Wave was the best team in the Lowcountry. Summerville, 38-23
River Bluff at Berkeley
Shelton: River Bluff's only loss came to Dutch Fork. Berkeley, 28-27
Mansfield: Berkley has too many weapons for River Bluff to match. Berkeley, 38-28
Miller: Keshawn Wicks and D.J. Chisolm had big games last week for the Stags. Will need them again this week. Berkeley, 31-28