Ex-SC State football player Darius Leonard gets wedding ring back from stunned Colts fan

Former South Carolina State linebacker Darius Leonard always remembers to wear his wedding ring during games while playing for the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

But he forgot about that Sunday while pleasing a young fan after the Colts' home victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Leonard tossed a glove to the fan — with the wedding ring inside.

"Once I put my gloves on, my ring is on," Leonard told ESPN's SportsCenter. "Once I knew I took the gloves off and that's the only thing that could have possibly happened, that's when in my mind when I threw my glove, the ring went with it. Thought I might not see that ring again."

All good.

Leonard, 25, got the ring back after the fan reached out on social media to his wife, Kayla, to explain what had happened.

Leonard, who played at Lake View High School, said he plans to reward the fan with a game jersey.

"It was amazing," Leonard said. "I always say that it's a showcase of his parents. The honesty of saying they found it. Some people wouldn't have said anything. They would have said it's a souvenir. I thank them for blessing me to give my ring back, thanking them for being honest. It couldn't have happened to a better family."

The Colts drafted Leonard in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. He was first-team All-Pro in 2018 and made the Pro Bowl in 2019.