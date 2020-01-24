When UNC Wilmington interim basketball coach Rob Burke envisioned earning his first Division I head coaching job, this wasn’t the way it was supposed to happen.

Burke, a former Citadel assistant basketball coach, thought he'd get a job at a lower Division I school, say in the Big South, then move up the ranks. Or maybe, get on board as an assistant coach at a major Division I program and eventually become a head coach for a mid-major school.

So when UNC Wilmington athletic director Jimmy Bass informed the team last week that the school was going to fire C.B. McCrath and put Burke in charge for the rest of the season, the former Spartanburg Methodist head coach was in shock.

The Seahawks were just three seasons removed from back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and Colonial Athletic Association championships. But former head coach Kevin Keatts moved onto N.C. State and the Seahawks had been spiraling downward in three seasons under McGrath, losing 11 straight games before he was let go last week.

“It was gut wrenching,” said Burke, whose team is in town to take on College of Charleston at 4 p.m. Saturday at TD Arena. “This isn’t how I wanted to get this job. There are a bunch of different ways to get a job, but at the end of the day, we loved our guys in the locker room and we have to do a great job for those guys.”

The players found out pretty quickly that things were going to be different under Burke.

“I turned up the intensity level Tuesday and Wednesday," Burke said. “There was a lot of commotion. I needed to reset the tone on how we were going to operate. There have been a lot of things I’ve tried to change, just to shake things up a bit.”

Burke said he’s learned a lot about his players over the last 10 days.

“They are very strong mentally and they are not going to break,” Burke said. “You can throw anything at them, but they are not going to break. Now, they might not always handle it the right way, but they are going to get back up off the mat and come back to work every single day.”

Burke’s reward for being named the interim head coach was games against two of the top teams in the CAA last week. The first game came against Hofstra, which was picked to win the league in the preseason. UNCW went toe-to-toe with Hofstra before losing, 63-61. Two days later, Wilmington beat Northeastern, the defending CAA champion, in overtime, 76-74.

“We needed that win over Northeastern,” Burke said. “I wanted to instill in them a belief that they could compete at this level and the Northeastern win was kind of a validation. It helps them to see what they can be. Yes, we’re a little out of shape and we need to get better defensively, but we proved we can play at this level.

"Now we get Charleston, and they are as good as anyone in this league and have been the last three seasons. It's a gantlet in this league every night."

When Burke was at Spartanburg Methodist, where he compiled a 112-67 mark in six seasons, he remembers watching a tough, hard-nosed point guard who is now the head coach at the College of Charleston.

“People forget what kind of player Earl Grant was,” Burke said. “He was a gritty, tough defender that did whatever it took for his team to win and that’s the way College of Charleston plays.”

Burke is no stranger to the Lowcountry. He spent five seasons at The Citadel under former head coach Chuck Driesell. The Bulldogs had little success on the basketball court and eventually the school fired Driesell. But Burke wouldn’t trade his time at The Citadel.

“It was the hardest basketball experience I ever had,” Burke said. “It’s a grind every day and you know that going in. I have a ton of respect for those kids that go through that knob year and that system. As hard as it was, I’m still grateful for the chance I got at The Citadel because it made me the coach I am today and it helped me get through this situation this year.”

It was during his time at The Citadel that Burke met another young assistant coach, J.D. Powell, who is now an assistant coach with the Cougars.

“Rob is a great guy and a great coach,” Powell said. “There’s not a better person in the business. If I needed something and called him up in Wilmington, he’d drive down to Charleston in four hours to help. That’s the kind of guy he is.”

Returning to Charleston means getting a chance to see his daughter, Mina Austin, this weekend and eating at a downtown restaurant.

“I haven’t seen Mina since Christmas, so that’s going to be unbelievable and I can’t wait for that,” Burke said. “One of the main things I miss about Charleston is the great restaurants, so I’m looking forward to having a great dinner downtown somewhere.”

This might not have been the way Burke wanted to get the head coaching job at UNC Wilmington, but he doesn’t have any plans on leaving anytime soon.

“No question, I’m going to try and fight to win the job over the next six weeks,” Burke said. “This is a great place, a great university with a great tradition."

UNC Wilmington enters Saturday's game at 6-15 overall, 1-7 in the CAA. The College of Charleston is 12-8, 6-2.