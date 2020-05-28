Ex-Charleston Southern pitcher from Goose Creek ready for minor league season to begin

Cody Smith was a force on the mound coming out of the bullpen for Charleston Southern.

As a senior in 2018, the right-handed pitcher finished third in the Big South Conference in saves while recording 44 strikeouts in 22 appearances.

Back then the Goose Creek native was known for his fastball. But Smith discovered something after the Pittsburgh Pirates selected him in the 39th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball draft.

“I realized every batter on this level is used to 95 miles- per-hour or more,” he said. “So I couldn’t just rely on my fastball like I did in college. I had to really work on my other pitches.”

Being drafted at all was a sign that Smith was worthy of a professional baseball career. But the late-round selection told him he needed to get better.

So that's what he did after playing rookie ball in 2018. He spent the offseason developing other pitches in his arsenal. He's doing the same thing this year during the extended offseason as he waits for games to start.

The coronavirus pandemic prompted the MLB and its farm system to postpone activities. There's still no word on when play will resume, if at all.

Smith is anxious to get back on the mound, but is making the most of his time. He has been working out at Collins Park in North Charleston and fine-tuning his pitches, hoping he gets the call soon to return to one of the Pirates’ facilities.

Last year, he pitched for the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the Pirates' Class A affiliate in the South Atlantic League. The Charleston RiverDogs, the team Smith grew up watching, also plays in the SAL.

Unfortunately, Smith didn’t get a chance to play against the RiverDogs last season. But he did make 20 appearances out of the bullpen and posted a 2-1 record with a 2.78 ERA and 45 strikeouts.

“The biggest thing was really learning how to pitch,” he said. “This is a tough game so you have to be able to adapt.”

If and when the MiLB season begins, Smith is hoping it will come with an assignment to Class A-Advanced ball.

As a 39th rounder, each strikeout, win, or promotion is validation that he can succeed as a professional baseball player. He wants to keep that same mentality all the way to the big leagues.

“You kind of use it as motivation,” he said. “When you work hard at something and you find success, it gives you that energy to keep on going.”