A former third baseman for the Charleston RiverDogs filed suit last month against the Cincinnati Reds for $1.6 million, claiming the team has wrongfully turned him away each of last three years that he’s tried out for the team.

But Cincinnati isn’t the first Major League Baseball team that Garrison Lassiter, 30, has blamed for his lack of success in professional baseball.

In December 2018, Lassiter, native of High Point, N.C., filed a $34 million lawsuit against the New York Yankees, the team that drafted him in the 27th round of the 2008 MLB draft.

Both cases were filed in U.S. District Court in North Carolina. A judge ruled in favor of the Yankees in May of last year, stating Lassiter failed to prove that the Yankees were responsible for his failed baseball career.

In the case against New York, Lassiter alleged that the team refused to promote him “to protect the career of Derek Jeter.” He accused Jeter of being afraid of the competition.

The 79-page suit includes a letter he sent to several MLB teams seeking employment. In the letter, he claimed the Yankees were “trying to control my career.”

Lassiter also claimed the New York franchise ignored his talent and accolades, which include a bronze medal with Team USA in the 2007 Pan American games, and being ranked the No. 1 player in North Carolina in 2008 by Baseball America.

Lassiter played for the RiverDogs, New York’s Class A affiliate, in three different seasons of his five-year career. Through 74 games with Charleston in the 2009 season, he batted .260 with two homers and 29 RBIs.

A year later, he played 27 games in Charleston, batting just .102. Then, in 2011, he played 64 games with the RiverDogs, batting .274 with a home run and 23 RBIs.

Lassiter was promoted to the Yankees' high level Class A team in 2012, but was released by New York less than two months into the season.

From there, he left baseball and walked on as a quarterback at the University of Miami in 2013. But he never made it off the practice squad.

Lassiter went on to get a law degree and has represented himself in both cases against the MLB teams.

“Many nights I’ve slept in my car and I’m put in a situation that I do not like,” he wrote in the December 2018 lawsuit. “I’ve spent every dollar to my name on my education.”

He added that he would fight to get what is his for the “lost years” of his career.

“I’m the only baseball player that will stand up to the New York Yankees,” Lassiter wrote.

After the case against New York was tossed, Lassiter filed his suit against the Reds on Dec. 30. The organization has not yet issued a response.