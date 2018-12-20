COLUMBIA — Frank Martin likes football. He kids the media all the time about their in-depth features on the seventh-string offensive linemen and was an extra in Oliver Stone’s “Any Given Sunday” when it filmed in his Miami hometown.
So when football coach Will Muschamp was recruiting two-sport standout Evan Hinson and Hinson made it known that he’d like a chance to play basketball as well as football at South Carolina, Muschamp and Martin met with Hinson.
“Will promised him he could have a chance,” Martin said of that meeting.
Heard that story before? Of course, the coach is going to coo sweet nothings into a recruit’s ears because he wants to get him. And there’s too many times to count when a player wants to play two sports in college until they realize how hard it is and chooses one.
Three years in, Hinson keeps making it look easy.
“Monday was their first practice. I told Evan, we were practicing, they ended at 12, we were starting at 12:30, ‘Whenever you’re done, come over, stand on the side, so you can at least see some of the adjustments we’re trying to make for Virginia,’” Martin said. “I turn around, he’s running on the court, one shoe untied, trying to get in the drill. Where does that come from?”
Hinson was in football practice all Wednesday morning and reported to Colonial Life Arena Wednesday night as the Gamecocks took on No. 5 Virginia. He played 20 minutes with four points and five rebounds, after scoring two with one rebound in 12 minutes at Michigan last game.
And he doesn’t get tired.
Each coach is amazed at how there’s never a dry well when Hinson reaches for more.
“A lot of times they practice in the afternoon when we’re not in class, and we practice in the morning. He did that last year,” Muschamp said. “He’s got a lot of energy, a lot more than me. Been really proud of him. He’s doing a lot for our university.”
USC has had its share of two-sport stars, from gridiron and diamond hero Jeff Grantz to Rob DeBoer posing for "Sports Illustrated" while sitting on a goalpost, holding a baseball bat. Head-hunting NFL defensive back Sheldon Brown even had a cup of coffee with Ray Tanner’s baseball team when he was in school, and Marcus McBeth patrolled center field in the springs after being Lou Holtz’s kickoff specialist in the falls.
To have one that keeps doing both season after season is surprising. Bruce Ellington (Berkeley High School) was on Martin’s first Gamecock team but only briefly before he began concentrating on his NFL career. That short period was still enough for Martin to love him like a son, and for Ellington to be in New York in 2017 to see his former coach advance to the Final Four.
Hinson hasn’t had a lot of football statistics in three years, redshirting in 2016 before playing in 22 games over the past two years, mostly on special teams. A tight end on a team with a stacked tight end depth chart, Hinson has one catch for one yard in his career.
Yet he played in eight basketball games for that Final Four team, and started 17 last year. With this season and next to play in basketball and two more full seasons left in football, Hinson could end up being the Gamecocks’ most prolific two-sport standout in terms of combined games played.
“The whole deal was, ‘You keep your grades up, we’re good.’ And he’s kept his grades up,” Muschamp said. “He came up to me after the Akron game and looked at me and I said, ‘Yep, you’ll be at (basketball) practice tomorrow.’ If he’s helping our basketball team, he needs to be helping them.”
Martin’s team is playing short-handed with three starters injured and two more in eligibility limbo, meaning it dressed 10 Wednesday and only played eight. But Hinson, who knows the systems Martin is trying to run and can impart that to freshmen, was one of the eight and since the schedule is conducive — the Gamecocks host Clemson the day they end Belk Bowl football practice, and will play the bowl two days before they have another basketball game — expect Hinson to be on the roster the rest of the season.
And on the floor.
“He played with a sense of toughness today. He got put on skates, too, but at least he played with an effort and toughness that we need on this team,” Martin said. “My hat goes off to him. I got no idea how that guy, for the last two days … and by the way, our football team doesn’t practice pattycake.”
Hinson just keeps showing up. As long as he doesn’t wear cleats on the hardwood, Martin will keep playing him.