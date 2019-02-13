South Carolina head men's basketball coach Frank Martin announced Wednesday that junior guard Evan Hinson is leaving the basketball team and will focus on football, where he is a tight end.
Hinson played in 46 college games and was part of South Carolina's 2017 Final Four squad.
"I want to thank both Coach Martin and Coach (Will) Muschamp for supporting me and giving me the opportunity to play basketball and football here at Carolina," Hinson said. "I couldn't be more grateful for the basketball experiences I've had here, and that is thanks to the staff and my teammates who accepted and helped me from day one."
"The commitment that Evan has made to compete year-round for three consecutive years is incredible," Martin said. "I fully support Evan's decision to focus on football and I speak for our entire program when I say thank you to him. We're excited to support him as he takes on the opportunity to go earn playing time as a tight end on the football team with Coach Muschamp."