ESPN's Debbie Antonelli moves 24-hour free throw marathon to her driveway in Mount Pleasant

A year after sinking 2,400 free throws to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics, ESPN analyst Debbie Antonelli is ready for another 24-hour basketball marathon.

But this time the Mount Pleasant resident won’t be showing off her skills in a local gym as she did last year, when fans rolled in throughout the day and night to show their support.

Instead, Antonelli will be shooting free throws in her driveway because of the coronavirus pandemic. The fundraiser, called "24 Hours of Nothing but Net," begins at noon Saturday. She'll be raising money for Special Olympics South Carolina.

Donations can be made at 24hoursNBN.com.

Her progress can be tracked via Facebook or YouTube by searching 24hoursnothingbutnet.

“(We’re) raising much-needed funds for Special Olympics South Carolina so when our athletes come back, we are able to address the mental and physical needs associated with being isolated for so long,” said Barry Coats, the president of the organization.

Antonelli, a basketball analyst for ESPN and CBS, vowed last year to make 2,400 free throws in 24 hours. A former shooting guard at N.C. State, she figured she should be able to drain 100 shots in 10 minutes multiple times in the allotted time frame. That left time for breaks and even a few naps.

Over the course of the 24 hours, she raised $85,000 for Special Olympics South Carolina.

“I was blown away by the generosity of our community and the basketball community nationwide, enabling 'Team Antonelli' and Special Olympics,” she said last year.

For Antonelli, the cause hits close to home.

Her son Frankie is a Special Olympics athlete and a rising senior at Clemson through the ClemsonLife program, one that incorporates academics, independent living, social skills, and health/wellness skills with the goal of producing self-sufficient young adults.

Antonelli said watching her son's hard work has inspired her to do more.

“Team Antonelli is proactive about sport and the lessons it teaches about giving your best, working as a team and staying healthy,” she said.