End of high school spring sports marks start of all-star games in SC

Now that all of the state championships have been decided for the 2021 high school sports spring season, next up for the top student-athletes in South Carolina are the various all-star events.

One such event took place over the Memorial Day weekend as a team of 22 girls lacrosse players from around the state participated in a national tournament in Maryland, in conjunction with the NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse championships.

The South Carolina team of all-stars won the Blue Division title, going 4-0. The SC team had preliminary round wins over New York, Arizona, and Northern California, and then posted a 10-6 win over Gulf Coast in the final.

Members of the team from Lowcountry high school programs were Bishop England's Frankie Poch, Olivia Head, Elisabeth Tausig, Ryley Dingler, Henley Bredemann, Evelyn Kitchin and Bo Rosato; Lucy Beckham High's Kayla Fergus and Anne Edens; Wando's Ava deLyra and Madison Woods; and Porter-Gaud's Claire Oldford.

Bredemann, a freshman, scored five goals in the final, and Edens added two goals.

North-South all-star baseball

Bishop England coach Mike Darnell and Wando coach Dirk Thomas are coaches for the South Lowcountry team in the annual North-South all-star baseball game. The game was scheduled to be played June 8 but was rained out. It is now set for June 14 at 1 p.m. at Lexington High School.

Members of the South Lowcountry team include Cole Messina and Aidan Hunter of Summerville; Marshall Whitmer and Reed Garris of Wando; Steven West and Ayrton Leichner of James Island; Jesse Free and Chevy Wrenn of Berkeley; Chase Loggins of Bishop England; Alex Smalls of West Ashley; Nick Vaughn of Ashley Ridge; Joseph McCormack of Oceanside Collegiate; Josh Davis of Stratford; Luke Blankenship of Hanahan; and Tyler Christmas of Fort Dorchester.

Soccer all-star events

High school soccer holds two all-star events this month. On June 19, the North-South all-star classic will take place at T.L. Hanna in Anderson with a girls match at 10:30 a.m., followed by a boys contest at 12:30 p.m.

Selected to the South boys team were Dominick D’Elia and Michael Petry of Oceanside Collegiate; Aidin Mitchell of Stratford; Rey Ortiz-Batista of Academic Magnet; Josh Johnson and John Sheppard of Wando; Miller Stokes of Bishop England; and Travis Samatov of James Island.

On the girls South team are Molly Kerr of Bishop England; Trinity McManus of Academic Magnet and Alexandra Ugan of Philip Simmons. Hanahan coach Dave Johnson is the co-coach of the South team.

The Clash of the Carolinas, which pits all-star soccer teams from North and South Carolina, will be played on June 26 in Cary, North Carolina. The girls game begins at 10 a.m., followed by the boys game at noon.

Bishop England coach Dave Snyder is the head coach of the SC girls team. Local members of his squad are Emily Scharnitzsky of Bishop England; Zaria Ascue and Gwen Keiser of Wando; Alarie Hodge of James Island; Valentina Mosquera of Oceanside Collegiate; and Nora Powell of Academic Magnet.

On the SC boys team are Beckham Boomershine of Ashley Ridge; Nick DeFazio of Bishop England; Lance Friedrich and Tre’ Jackson of Wando; Brady Siegan of Academic Magnet; and Grant Smith of James Island.