MOUNT PLEASANT -- Not just one, but three straight victories over world-class players. Emma Navarro is for real.
But Taylor Townsend isn't just another world-class player. She has a unique game. Townsend is a left-hander, who can literally make her balls dance.
"She plays very different from everyone else," said Navarro, who had upset eighth-seeded Allie Kiick, 252nd-ranked Ann Li and fourth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina in consecutive days on the clay at LTP Tennis.
Townsend's herky-jerky dancing balls had just taken some of the fire out of the 17-year-old Navarro's game in the semifinals of the LTP $100K ITF World Tennis Tour event on Saturday, but not to the extent that Navarro didn't have chances to make the 85-minute match very interesting for the crowd of approximately 300 at LTP Tennis.
The final score was 6-1, 6-4 in favor of second-seeded Townsend, but Navarro rallied from 3-0 down to deadlock the second set at 4-4. The first set was one-sided only in the score as Navarro made the first five games of the match tight, including having two game points in the first game.
"I think the first game was real important, because it was long (four deuces) and she had ads," Townsend said. "It was a good way to start the match and get my focus.
"She raised her level in the second set, and she made me press like most good players do."
Townsend will attempt to defend her 2018 title at LTP Tennis in Sunday's noon final against hard-hitting 17-year-old Whitney Osuigwe of Bradenton, Fla.
Osuigwe will be going for her second straight tournament title in the French Open Wild Card Challenge, having defeated Townsend last week in the quarterfinals en route to winning the $80,000 event in Charlottesville, Va. Another title for Osuigwe likely would lock up the French main draw wild card, if she doesn't already have the contest wrapped up.
Osuigwe scored a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory over 18-year-old seventh-seeded Kaja Juvan of Slovenia in Saturday's other semifinal. After a slow start, Osuigwe played superb tennis the rest of the way, powering hard-hit forehands and backhands to all corners of the court against the backboard-like Juvan.
Townsend, who is ranked No. 108 in the world and has a direct entry into the main draw in Paris, played near-perfect tennis, effectively mixing in drop shots to keep Navarro guessing, and then running around backhands to uncork one of her heavy top-spin forehands.
Obviously, Townsend loves playing at LTP Tennis, and knows the courts almost as well as Navarro. Townsend also teamed with 28-year-old American Asia Muhammad to form the No. 1 seeded team that scored a 6-2, 6-2 win over Madison Brengle and Lauren Davis in Saturday's doubles final.
"She used the court well," Townsend said about Navarro. "She knows what works well."
Navarro said much the same thing about Townsend's game.
"I felt like she played a very similar game to me," Navarro said. "She had a really good forehand and she covered the court really well. She was able to run around her backhand. So she was able to get it to my backhand a lot. Hitting down the line to her backhand was tough.
"Her serve wasn't hard, but it had a kick on both her first and second serves. That was tough, because it pushed me back."
