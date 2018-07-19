MOUNT PLEASANT — A lot was on the line. Emma Navarro had soared early, but now she was under extreme pressure.
As a crowd of about 100 supporters watched in a steady rain on Thursday, the 17-year-old Ashley Hall junior was as calm as she might be while on a walk with her dog Major.
With the threat of possibly having to continue the match another day due to the midday rain, Navarro made good on the 18th point of a tiebreaker and the fourth match point to score a 6-2, 7-6 (8) victory over talented left-hander Page Freeman of Ashland, Mass., and book a spot in the quarterfinals of the USTA’s National Girls 18 Clay Courts Championships at LTP Tennis in Mount Pleasant.
“It’s great to be able to play a national quarterfinal match at my home club . . . and with Major there. I hear him jingling,” she said.
“That calms me down,” added the tournament’s fifth seed.
“My outward appearance is different than my inward. I just try to focus on the next point. I don’t think about what has happened, but what can happen.
“It was nice to have so many people pulling for me.”
For nine straight games after losing the first two games of the match, Navarro played phenomenal tennis. She was in the zone of her best tennis, speeding toward the finish line with a set and a 3-0 lead.
But then the rain started falling, changing the ball, court conditions and match. All of a sudden, the zone switched sides. Freeman, a 17th seed and 2019 Notre Dame recruit, virtually took over the match with her long, left-handed one-handed backhand.
“She was down and could go for bigger shots. She got better and better.”
Soon, Freeman held a 5-4 edge in the set, but Navarro fought back and finally got into the tiebreaker.
“The ball was big, slower and wet. It was hard to get her (Freeman) deep,” Navarro said.
The two players went back and forth until Navarro won the last two points on errors by Freeman as Navarro took some of the pace off of the ball and pinned her opponent on the baseline with high-kicking bloopers near the baseline.
What did Navarro feel when she saw Freeman’s last backhand sail into the net to end the match?
“I was relieved,” she said. “I was worried a little that they might call the match, but the chair umpire wanted to finish. It was getting a little slippery out there.”
Navarro is scheduled to take on ninth seed Briana Crowley of Battle Ground, Ind., in Friday morning’s quarterfinals.
Navarro is the highest seed left in the tournament after No. 1 Abigail Forbes of Raleigh.
Forbes advanced to a quarterfinal meeting with talented 17th seed Angelica Blake of Boca Raton, Fla., by posting a 6-3, 6-4 win over Rosie Garcia Gross of New York. Blake posted a 6-2, 6-2 win over 17th seed Kylie Collins of Savannah.
Chloe Beck of Watkinsville, Ga., the 16th seed and Navarro’s doubles partner, suffered a 7-6 (5), 7-5 loss to sixth seed Chelsea Kung of Fort Worth, Texas.
Slade Coetzee, a College of Charleston recruit for 2019 from Miami Beach, was eliminated from the main draw in a 6-1, 6-3 loss to 12th seed Alana Wolfberg of Orlando, Fla.
The top-seeded Beck/Navarro doubles team earned a berth in the doubles quarterfinals with a 4-1, 4-1 win over Ayshe Can of Weston, Fla., and Karly Friedland of Hollywood, Fla.
Local 14-year-old Allie Gretkowski and partner Jenna Thompson of Charlotte lost in the doubles round of 16, but Randy Pate Academy player Peyton Pesavento advanced to the doubles quarterfinals with Angel Carney of Dallas, Ga.
