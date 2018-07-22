MOUNT PLEASANT — Emma Navarro is one win away from a main draw berth in next spring’s Volvo Car Open.
Would she take it?
“Yes!”
The win has to come in Sunday’s final of the USTA National Girls 18 Clay Courts Championships at LTP Tennis. After six consecutive straight-set singles wins, she needs one more victory, however long it takes Sunday to earn the VCO wild card.
There’s more. Sunday could be a USTA double gold ball day for the Ashley Hall junior.
Saturday was a 4-win day for the 17-year-old as she won quarterfinal and semifinal singles and doubles matches. Of course, she needed fellow Duke-bound partner Chloe Beck of Watkinsville, Ga., to pull off the trick in doubles in a tournament that was completely washed out on Friday.
But the big jewel on the line is Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. Tennis Channel- televised singles
final. Gold balls and VCO wild cards will be forgotten when fifth seed Navarro steps on the court to take on energetic sixth seed Chelsea Kung of Fort Worth, Texas, for the singles crown.
The doubles final will follow.
“I am very excited for this opportunity on my home club courts,” Navarro said after she and Beck had advanced into the doubles final.
After a little bit of a struggle on Saturday morning, Navarro rallied from 3-1 down in both sets to take a 6-4, 6-3 win over ninth seed Briana Crowley of Battle Ground, Ind., in the quarterfinals.
There was no suspense in the national semifinals for Navarro and her legion of local fans.
The semifinal was over almost before it got started, or so it seemed, during Navarro’s 6-0, 6-0 romp over 15-year-old Hibah Shaikh of Teaneck, N.J.
Navarro simply overpowered Shaikh, who obviously was feeling the effects from having to go to three tiebreakers to win in the quarters earlier in the day.
“I thought I served really well,” Navarro said. “She didn’t serve great, so it was easy to attack her serve. She gave me a lot of time. I could load and rip the ball.”
Navarro was relieved to get off to a good start finally. She trailed 3-1 in both sets of her quarterfinal match, and 2-0 and 3-0 in her sets in the round of 16, and 2-0 in the round of 32.
“I was determined to get off to a good start after my last three matches in a row,” Navarro said.
Against Shaikh’s softer strokes, Navarro went on the offensive from the start, holding service in the first game after falling behind 0-30. She then broke her opponent at 15-40 for a 2-0 lead, and the rout was on.
In the quarterfinals against Crowley’s powerful serves and forehand, Navarro won the last five games of the match and the last two games of the first set.
“It was a little tough coming off of a rainy day. I didn’t hit at all yesterday (Friday), and I got down 3-1 both sets,” she said.
Kung had a long day, having to play under heavy pressure to win the last two games after going to 5-5 in the third set before turning back 17th seed Angelica Blake of Boca Raton, Fla., 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.
Blake had surprised top seed Abigail Forbes of Raleigh 6-4, 6-1, in the quarterfinals.
The Beck/Navarro team took little time to defeat Fiona Crawley of San Antonio and Jaedan Brown of Granger, Ind., 4-1, 5-3, in the doubles quarterfinals,
using an abbreviated format.
But the doubles semifinals took everything the Beck/Navarro team had late in the day Saturday, especially in the first set of a 5-4 (7), 4-0 win for the top-seeded team over quick Gianna Pielet of El Paso, Texas, and Carmen Corley of Albuquerque, N.M.
Beck and Navarro will go for their second gold ball as a team in the final against 11th seeded Carly Briggs of Calhoun, Ga., and Alana Wolfberg of Orlando, Fla.
