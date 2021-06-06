Emily Rapp cruises to 7-stroke win at Charleston Ladies City Amateur

Emily Rapp, who moved to Charleston last year from the Upstate, birdied six of her last 10 holes Sunday and scored a runaway seven-shot win in the Charleston Ladies City Amateur played at Municipal Golf Course.
Rapp, a former College of Charleston standout, shot a final-round 68 and finished the 36-hole tournament with a two-day total of 142. Rachel Wyatt also managed to turn in an under-par round Sunday, shooting 71 to finish at 149. Colleen Estes, who won the Ladies City Am in 2013, also finished at 149 with rounds of 76 and 73.
Robin Moyer won the Seniors division for players 50-64, shooting 88-81--169 to finish one shot ahead of Jeannie Hillock. Terry Rickson was third at 180.
Anita Marciniak won the Super Seniors title for players 65 and older, shooting 79-82--161. Cathy Martin finished second at 165, and Tori Langen was third at 167.
Rapp, who sells residential real estate, said she got a tip from friends who played in the Men's City Amateur a few weeks ago that was very helpful.
"They said avoid the big numbers. That was my main focus. If I got in trouble, do everything I could to get back in position," said Rapp, who played for the College of Charleston from 2006-10.
Rapp said she got off to a difficult start Sunday, making three bogeys, a birdie and a par over the first five holes. But she settled down and parred the next three holes and birdied the par-4 ninth for a 37.
"That was the scrappiest 37 I've ever shot," Rapp said of her final-round start. "The thing that really gave me some momentum was 11. I made about a 50-footer for birdie. I just tried to stay patient from there. I knew there were some short holes coming in."
The birdie on 11 was the first of three straight. She also birdied the par-5 15th and par-4 17th and made a great up-and-down par save from a greenside bunker on 18 for a closing 31.
"The most nervous I've ever been was on the last two holes. I was just trying to keep my composure," Rapp said. "This win means the world, having just moved back to Charleston."
LEADERS
OVERALL: Emily Rapp, 74-68--142; Rachel Wyatt, 78-71--149; Colleen Estes, 76-73--149; Kerry Rutan, 78-75--153; Olivia Erwin, 81-73--154; Lee Burton, 78-76--154; Regan Clifford, 81-78--159; Ella Drew Dodd, 82-80--162; Victoria Tsurutis, 81-86--167; Aubrey Merryman, 85-83--168; Lea Anne Brown, 82-89--171; Kristen Biety, 93-87--180; Jessica Daugherty, 98-88--186; Margaret Rodenberg, 91-95--186; Makenzie Norwood, 97-91--188; Nabila Piper, 94-99--193; Grace McMillan, 101-95--196; Jennifer O'Brien, 100-106--206; Carolina Chausse, 109-110--219; Ann Kimball Gustafson, 108-DND.
SENIORS (50-64): Robin Moyer, 88-81--169; Jeannie Hillock, 85-85--170; Terry Rickson, 95-85--180; Tracy Thorne, 91-95--186; Mary Basel, 92-96--188; Flo Gilson, 92-104--196; Miranda Rights, 107-92--199; Janine Essex, 108-104-212; Debbie Disher, 113-114--227.
SUPER SENIORS (65-older): Anita Marciniak, 79-82--161; Cathy Martin, 77-88--165; Tori Langen, 83-84--167; Sandy Bland, 85-90--175; Dianne Bowler, 90-96--186; Lynn Lillibridge, 101-96--197; Carole Davis, 101-103--204; Jeanne Ball, 111-96--207; Chiaki Kight, 100-107--207; Melodie Murphy, 111-98--209; Susan Shoemaker, 114-98--212; Sara Murphy, 113-116--229.