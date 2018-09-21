Having not played since Labor Day weekend, the Charleston Southern football team is more than ready to get back on the field.
The Buccaneers had a bye week after their season-opening 53-6 loss at Florida. Last week’s scheduled game against The Citadel was postponed by the threat of Hurricane Florence and will be played at the end of the season.
Thus, CSU had a lot of time to reflect, practice and prepare for its home opener on Saturday. The Bucs entertain Elon University, ranked 12th among FCS schools, in a 6 p.m game.
“We’re excited to play again,” CSU head coach Mark Tucker said. “I’m glad our school and our facilities were not adversely affected (by the storm). We’re good to go and the players are excited to play. We’re not going to miss a beat.”
Elon’s game with William & Mary also was canceled last week but the Phoenix already have posted an impressive 45-7 win over a nationally-ranked Furman team two weeks ago.
Elon defeated CSU, 19-17, under similar circumstances last season. CSU came off a bye week and saw its game against South Carolina State canceled due to Hurricane Matthew. The Buccaneers had two days of practice before traveling to Elon.
“They’re a different team this year in terms of their experience and their confidence level,” Tucker said. “They believe they can win and they’ve had success. They had a great year last year. I’m glad we get them at home. We’ve had time to prepare. If we’re not successful we have no one to blame but ourselves.”
Here's three keys to victory for Charleston Southern:
Find success through the air
While the Buccaneers had some success in the running game at Florida, the passing game was nonexistent. CSU completed five of 16 passes for a total of three yards in the loss. Redshirt quarterback London Johnson was successful as a runner but had little time to look downfield for CSU’s talented receiving corps. The Bucs must get the ball in the hands of all-conference receiver Kameron Brown, who had two receptions for minus three yards against Florida.
Elon’s defense has been good against the run over the last 11 games, allowing 200 or more yards just once, that to CSU (211 yards) in last year’s meeting. The Phoenix will be focused on shutting down CSU’s option run game and Johnson must be able to take advantage through the air.
Force Elon to pass
The Phoenix are led offensively by sophomore quarterback Davis Cheek, who was the 2017 Colonial offensive freshman of the year. Elon is very balanced offensively but thrives in the running game. Malcolm Summers gashed CSU for 178 rushing yards last year and Elon averaged six yards per snap. Freshman Jaylan Thomas is leading Elon with 164 yards rushing in two games this season. CSU’s veteran secondary should be competitive against the Elon receiving corps.
Make kicks
While it did not factor in the outcome of the game, CSU had two kicks (field goal, extra point) blocked in the game at Florida. The extra point was returned for a two-point score. Senior placekicker Tyler Tekac missed a potential game-winning 51-yard field goal attempt in last year’s game with Elon. The Bucs need to take advantage of kick-scoring opportunities on Saturday.
Punter Kyle Reighard averaged 41.7 yards on seven punts against Florida. If Reighard punts seven times on Saturday, it could be a bad sign for CSU.
Prediction
Elon 28, CSU 20