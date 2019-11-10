The 2021 PGA Championship is still 18 months away but you may want to start thinking now about golf's second major if you plan to buy tickets or volunteer for the event to be played at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course.

Tickets will go on sale about six months from now, May 18, 2020, the day after the finish of the 2020 PGA Championship at San Francisco's Harding Park. But in order to get an opportunity to purchase tickets, you will have to pre-register beginning sometime in February or March of 2020.

PGA of America officials explained this week that the ticket registration launch will be unveiled early next year. Persons registering on the first day it opens will be in a higher priority group than those who wait until mid-May. Once ticket sales start, there will be a 48- to 72-hour window to purchase tickets when your priority group comes up. Ticket prices are expected to be announced sometime in May.

"The way the course sets up, we can't have 200,000 to 300,000 people out there." said PGA Championship director Scott Reid, part of a five-person staff that has been on site since July. He said ticket sales will be capped in order to make it an enjoyable experience for the fans.

Corporate sales have been going well and only five of the 14 chalets on No. 18 remain unsold, and the staff feels like it's in a good position for the return visit to Kiawah Island. Rory McIlroy won the 2012 PGA Championship at the Ocean Course in extreme August heat. But the tournament has been shifted to May, and that should make for more comfortable temperatures.

Volunteer registration also will open around the same time the ticket registration begins. More than 3,000 volunteers will be needed in a variety of areas, and those who volunteered in 2012 will get priority.

Most of the course work has been completed, Reid said. All the tees were laser-leveled and some new tees have been built and others lengthened, all on par-4s. A new tee has been added to the sixth hole, the ninth tee has been lengthened and new tees have been added to 12, 15 and 18.

"They are small changes. We can probably stretch it to close to 8,000 yards, although I don't think we will play it that long," Reid said.

Public parking is planned for Freshfields Village, with golf fans boarding buses for the ride to the Ocean Course.

"We're sensitive to the whole transportation thing," Reid said. "At the end of the day, it's pretty convenient having a chance to park as close as you are able to park. You still have to get on a bus, but you're not on a bus for an hour. We will continue to look at ways to improve that.

"We haven't heard a lot of other issues (from 2012). There's a reason we're coming back — because it was successful. This market embraced the tournament."

Cuthbert Classic

Marc Horne and Mike Mosley combined for a score of 58 to win the Tommy Cuthbert Low Gross division while Patrick Pye and Chris Asbell beat Joshua Taylor and Wade Mazell to win the June Cuthbert Low Net title in the annual Cuthbert Classic played at Summerville Country Club. The format was a two-person captain's choice handicapped by the ABCD team system. Proceeds go to fund the Dorchester Free School Board's Tommy Cuthbert Scholarship Fund.

Low Gross: Marc Horne-Mike Moseley, 58; Russ Hightower-Derrick Johnson, 60; Jess Cuthbert-D McCollum, 61; Trey Singletary-Will Singletary, 61; David Bordiuk-Gary Hartmann, 62; Ken Fulghum-Jimmy Waring, 64.

Low Net: Chris Asbell-Patrick Pye; Wade Mazell-Joshua Taylor; Steve Wilson-Mike Anderson; Grange Cuthbert-Converse Chellis; Christine Sideikas-Joe Evans; Ben Blanton-John Lamar.

Stono Ferry Operation 36

Libby Summerford shot 35 playing from 50 yards, Division 2 to earn Ladies medalist honors and Jacob Jackson shot 29 playing from 50 yards, Division 2 to win Junior medalist honors in the Operation 36 Division matches played at Stono Ferry Golf Academy.

Karla Abbott shot 30 while playing from 50 yards, Division 2 to win the Ladies category and Layne Floyd, scored a 34 while playing from 100 yards, Division 3 to win the Juniors title in the Operation 36 Division matches played Nov. 2 at Stono Ferry Golf Academy.

Coming up

• Nov. 11: Seabrook Island Club and Kiawah-Seabrook Exchange Club eighth annual Veteran's Day Charitable Golf Touring to support the Ralph Johnson Veteran's Hospital and Fisher House, $70 for Seabrook Island Club members and $120 for non-members plus cart fee, call 843-768-2529 or email golf@discoverseabrook.com.

• Nov. 16-17: Johnny Adams Mixed Team Championship, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, teams consist of one male and one female, $150 entry fee, entry deadline is Nov. 7, call 843-795-6517.

• Dec. 7: Charleston Parent-Child Championship, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, $60 per team entry fee, call 843-795-6517.

• March 30: 2020 NEEDTOBREATHE Classic, Daniel Island Club, visit commonwealthcares.org.

Aces

Mark Vaughn, Oct. 24, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 11, 115 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Bob Gurevitz, Mike Scioli.

Andrew Rhea, Oct. 25, Ralston Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 9, 177 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Brad Little, John Moses, Kevin Carter.

David Rodenberg, Oct. 25, Snee Farm Country Club, No. 7, 148 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Bobby Matthews, Jeff Reeves, Sharon Mellin.

Jay Blum, Oct. 26, Plantation Course at Edisto, No. 6, 126 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Mark Vallier, Gary Goldsmith.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.