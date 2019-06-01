The Colorado Eagles decided to take their trophy and go home.
After winning their second straight ECHL championship last June, the Eagles skated around the ice with the Kelly Cup celebrating back-to-back championships.
The only problem now is that the Eagles, who left the ECHL to join the American Hockey League last summer, never gave the trophy back to the league. The league was forced to make a new trophy for this year’s champion.
"I don't know if I should say this or not, but Colorado kept the trophy, if you can believe it," Patrick J. Kelly, commissioner emeritus and the trophy's namesake told 1230-AM radio station in Toledo this week. "They still have it. This is a new trophy. They won the Cup two years in a row, and their owner just said, 'We're going to keep it.'"
The South Carolina Stingrays were the first team to hoist the Kelly Cup title in 1997 and have won a league record three ECHL championships – 1997, 2001 and 2009. Former Stingrays head coach Jared Bednar was the first person to have his name on the Kelly Cup three times – twice as a player and once as a head coach.
The dispute between the Eagles and the ECHL in part is over exit fees the club owes the league.
“The management of the ECHL has full knowledge of the situation with the Kelly Cup,” said Colorado owner Martin Lind in a prepared statement. “We have made numerous attempts to return it. They have chosen to ignore our requests, therefore the Kelly Cup remains in Colorado. This is all that will be released regarding this matter.”
The Eagles joined the ECHL in 2011, but left the league to become the AHL affiliate of the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche after winning the Kelly Cup in 2018.
The Eagles’ head coach during both of their Kelly Cup title runs was Aaron Schneekloth, who started his professional playing career with the Stingrays in 2002 playing alongside Bednar. Schneekloth, an assistant coach with the Eagles in the AHL this past season, played a total of 55 games with the Stingrays.
“The tradition of returning the Championship Trophy to the League was not honored by the Colorado Eagles,” the ECHL said in a prepared statement. “Despite a confirmed plan with Eagles’ management to return the Kelly Cup to the ECHL in December 2018, the arrangement was not fulfilled. In reaction to this, the League created a new Kelly Cup, complete with the history of players, coaches, and staff that have earned ECHL Championships over the past 30 years, including the inscription of ‘Patrick J. Kelly’ on the Cup itself to honor the man that is the trophy’s namesake.
“This Cup represents the fourth Kelly Cup in ECHL history, with the older models enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. If the Colorado Eagles do intend to return the Kelly Cup, the ECHL welcomes its return so that it too may be a part of hockey history. The ECHL looks forward to awarding the Kelly Cup and all that it represents for hockey to the Champion of the 2019 Kelly Cup Finals.”
Colorado swept the Stingrays in four games to capture their first ECHL title in 2017.
Newfoundland defeated Toledo, 4-2, Friday night to take a 3-1 lead in the series. The Growlers can clinch the club’s first ECHL title tonight with a victory over Walleye Saturday night in Game 5.