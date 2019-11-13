Grant Riller knows they are watching, especially this season.
The College of Charleston senior guard tries to put the NBA scouts sitting at courtside nearly every game this season out of his mind as much as he can, but he knows how he plays over the next four months could go a long way in determining his future in professional basketball.
Riller knows that matchups against Power 5 schools like the one the Cougars had Wednesday night against Oklahoma State are rare opportunities to show NBA scouts that he can compete against the nation’s top college players.
Scouts from the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers were on hand for the nationally-televised game against the Cowboys and Riller did not disappoint -- showing off his versatility and his ability to distribute the basketball finishing with 16 points and a season-high eight assists.
But it wasn’t enough as Thomas Dziagwa scored 21 points on seven 3-pointers, and Lindy Waters added 14 points to lead Oklahoma State past College of Charleston, 73-54, before a raucous crowd of 5,005 at TD Arena.
Riller, who came into the game averaging 24.5 points a game, is considered a legitimate NBA prospect with some scouts believing that he could be taken in the first round of next June’s NBA draft.
Former Charleston backcourt teammate Joe Chealey made his NBA debut with the Charlotte Hornets last season and Cougars power forward Jarrell Brantley was a second-round pick of the Utah Jazz last June. Brantley has already played in one NBA game this season.
“NBA scouts were here last year for Jarrell and I played in those games, too,” Riller said. “They were here when Joe played two years ago and I played in those games. It’s a blessing that they think I’m good enough to come see me play in person, but I don’t think about it much anymore.”
The Cowboys defensive game plan was to take the ball out of Riller’s hands as much as possible.
“We wanted to funnel him to another defender, so he was seeing two sets of eyes, two sets of legs and hands all night,” said Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton, who played at South Carolina from 2000-04. “He’s a great player and we knew he was going to get his points. We wanted him to work for everything he got and force him to rely on his teammates maybe more than he wanted.”
A year ago, Riller had just seven points in a 70-58 loss to the Cowboys.
“I knew what to expect, I knew what they were going to do,” Riller said. “We had some open looks at the basket, but the shots were just not falling for us tonight.”
The Cowboys (3-0) used a 13-0 run early in the second half to erase a four-point deficit and take control of the game.
The Cougars (2-1) never could find their shooting rhythm, connecting on just 32 percent of their shots from the floor, including a 5 of 27 from 3-point range.
Both teams got off to a slow start. The Cougars used a 9-0 spurt midway through the first half to grab a 17-11 lead on Riller’s old fashion 3-point play.
Charleston extended its advantage to 26-17 after another Riller layup, but the Cowboys closed the half on a 13-4 run, highlighted by three 3-pointers from Dziagwa, to tie the game at 30.
Trending Up
While the rest of his teammates struggled to score against the taller more athletic Cowboys, senior forward Jaylen McManus finished with a team-high 18 points.
The 6-7 McManus has seen his role increase this season with the departure of Brantley. It was his second double-digit scoring effort after scoring 13 points Saturday against Georgia State.
“My confidence has always been pretty high,” McManus said. “I’m just getting a little more of an opportunity this season and I’m trying to take advantage of it.”
McManus was 2 of 5 from 3-point range and added four rebounds.
“Hopefully this is something that Jaylen can build on,” said College of Charleston coach Earl Grant. “We know what he’s capable of doing.”
Trending Down
Grant is convinced that the Cougars are good shooting team, although they didn’t show that Wednesday against the Cowboys.
Charleston was 17 of 52 (32.7 percent) from the floor and just 5 of 27 (18.5 percent) from 3-point range.
“We had some open looks, but the shots were not falling for us,” Grant said. “Had some that looked like they were going down, only to pop out. Those shots will fall. It was just one of those nights.”
Coming up
The Cougars will play their first true road game of the season when the travel to West Virginia next Tuesday night to take on Marshall beginning at 7 p.m.