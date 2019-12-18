A quarterback from Class AAAAA state champion Dutch Fork High School is among the early signees announced by The Citadel.

Graeson Underwood, who missed his senior season after tearing his ACL last summer, signed with the Bulldogs on Wednesday morning.

The 6-0, 225-pounder competed with Dutch Fork star Ty Olenchuck for the starting QB job before the 2018 season, and was in line to start at running back and serve as the backup QB in 2019 before injuring his knee.

"Graeson was not only my backup quarterback, he was competing for the first-team running back," Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts told the Lexington Chronicle before the 2019 season. "He was a backup tight end and he was one of the few outstanding vocal leaders that we had. So, we're going to miss Graeson. We're going to miss a lot of the seniors from last year, but losing Graeson Underwood is a tremendous blow to our football team."

Underwood was a part of Dutch Fork teams that won four straight state titles, and for his career passed for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 775 yards and 12 scores.

The nine-player class signed by Citadel coach Brent Thompson also includes a pair of versatile defensive backs; a pair of offensive linemen; two defensive players; and a kicker and a punter.

Wilson Hendricks (6-1, 200) signed with the Bulldogs as a defensive back, but also played quarterback at Travelers Rest High School, setting single-game, season and career records for rushing and passing yards, completions and touchdowns. He was offered by Furman and took a recruiting visit to Harvard.

Hendricks helped the Devildogs to an 8-3 record last season, the school's best in 50 years, and finished his career with 212 tackles, nine interceptions, nine forced fumbles, 17 tackles for loss and 36 pass break-ups. He also had 5,028 yards of total offense in his career with 65 touchdowns.

Defensive back Anthony Bowen (6-2, 170) posted 42 tackles and six interceptions for a 10-3 team at Oak Grove High in Winston-Salem, N.C. He also was a special-teams standout, averaging 26.3 yards on kickoff returns and 16.3 yards on punt returns, and reportedly is the first player from his high school to receive a Division I scholarship offer.

Up front, the Bulldogs signed lineman Ethan Goyette (6-3, 235) from Stafford, Va., and Cameron Moewe (6-4, 250) of Jacksonville, Fla. Moewe allowed just one sack in his final two seasons as a starter, and was named the team's defensive player of the year as a freshman.

On defense, lineman Carson Hatchett (6-3, 260) made 78 tackles, including 12 for loss and 2½ sacks, for a 13-1 team at Blountstown (Fla.) High School, where he was president of the student government association. Andrew Lewis (6-5, 195) played defensive line and tight end for Ponte Vedra (Fla.) High, and projects as an outside linebacker for The Citadel.

Kicker Colby Kintner (6-2, 210) of Orlando, Fla., was 13 of 17 on field goals with a long make of 49 yards during his junior and senior seasons at Olympia High, and also made 39 of 44 extra points. Punter Ben Steele (5-8, 155) was named the special teams player of the year as a junior and senior at Heritage High in Wake Forest, N.C.

The Citadel signees

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (High school)

Anthony Bowen DB 6-2 170 Winston-Salem, N.C. (Oak Grove)

Ethan Goyette OL 6-3 235 Stafford, Va. (Mountain View)

Carson Hatchett DL 6-3 260 Blountstown (Fla.) HS

Wilson Hendricks DB 6-1 200 Travelers Rest HS

Colby Kintner PK 6-2 208 Anderson (Olympia HS in Orlando)

Andrew Lewis LB 6-5 195 Ponte Vedra (Fla.) HS

Cameron Moewe OL 6-5 250 Jacksonville, Fla. (Bishop Kenny)

Ben Steele P 5-8 155 Wake Forest, N.C. (Heritage)

Graeson Underwood QB 6-0 225 Irmo (Dutch Fork)

