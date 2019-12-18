A quarterback from Class AAAAA state champion Dutch Fork High School is among the early signees announced by The Citadel.

Graeson Underwood, who missed his senior season after tearing his ACL last summer, signed with the Bulldogs on Wednesday morning.

The 6-0, 225-pounder competed with Dutch Fork star Ty Olenchuck for the starting QB job before the 2018 season, and was in line to start at running back and serve as the backup QB in 2019 before injuring his knee.

"Graeson was not only my backup quarterback, he was competing for the first-team running back," Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts told the Lexington Chronicle before the 2019 season. "He was a backup tight end and he was one of the few outstanding vocal leaders that we had. So, we're going to miss Graeson. We're going to miss a lot of the seniors from last year, but losing Graeson Underwood is a tremendous blow to our football team."

Other players signed Wednesday include Wilson Hendricks, a 6-1, 200-pound defensive back from Travelers Rest; Anthony Bowen, a 6-2, 170-pound safety from Winston-Salem, N.C.; Colby Kintner, a 6-2, 208-pound kicker from Orlando; Ben Steele, a 5-8, 155-pound punter from Wake Forest, N.C.; Ethan Goyette, a 6-3, 235-pound offensive lineman from Stafford, Va.; Cameron Moewe, a 6-5, 250-pound offensive lineman from Jacksonville, Fla.; Andrew Lewis, a 6-5, 195-pound linebacker from Ponte Vedra, Fla.; and Carson Hatchett, a 6-3, 260-pound defensive lineman from Blountstown, Fla.

The Citadel signees

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (High school)

Wilson Hendricks DB 6-1 200 Travelers Rest HS

Anthony Bowen DB 6-2 170 Winston-Salem, N.C. (Oak Grove)

Colby Kintner PK 6-2 208 Orlando (Olympia)

Ben Steele P 5-8 155 Wake Forest, N.C. (Heritage)

Ethan Goyette OL 6-3 235 Stafford, Va. (Mountain View)

Cameron Moewe OL 6-5 250 Jacksonville, Fla. (Bishop Kenny)

Graeson Underwood QB 6-0 225 Irmo (Dutch Fork)

Andrew Lewis LB 6-5 195 Ponte Vedra (Fla.) HS

Carson Hatchett DL 6-3 260 Blountstown (Fla.) HS