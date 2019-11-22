The state's top-ranked high school football team, Dutch Fork, flexed its muscle and made it look easy in a 48-0 win over previously undefeated Fort Dorchester at John Bagwell Stadium on Friday night.
Dutch Fork (12-0-1) advanced to the Class AAAAA Lower State championship game against Carolina Forest next Friday night. Fort Dorchester’s season ended at 11-1.
Dutch Fork, the three-time defending state AAAAA champions, last suffered a loss in September 2017 to Fort Dorchester. There would be no upset this time.
Running back Jon Hall rushed for 188 yards and four touchdowns while quarterback Ty Olenchuk threw for 123 yards. But it was the Silver Foxes’ defense that dominated the game, forcing four turnovers and limiting the Patriots to only 91 total yards.
“Absolute nightmare on offense,” Fort Dorchester coach Steve LaPrad said. “Probably the worst offensive game I have ever witnessed. I thought our defense played lights out. Probably could have been 13-7 at halftime. Our offense kept turning the ball over and giving them a short field. Just an absolute horrible game on offense."
The first half was dominated by Dutch Fork as Fort Dorchester committed three turnovers, and the Silver Foxes made them pay.
After a fumble on Fort Dorchester’s second offensive snap, the Silver Foxes went 56 yards on seven plays, with Olenchuk connecting with Jalin Hyatt on a five-yard scoring toss with 7:47 left in the first quarter.
The Patriots put together a 10-play drive on their next possession, but De’Andrae Sabb was intercepted inside the 20-yard line. Dutch Fork went 78 yards on 11 plays with Hall making it 13-0 on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter.
Later in the quarter, Dutch Fork used 10 plays to cover 55 yards and Hall gave the Silver Foxes a 20-0 halftime lead on a two-yard run with 59 seconds left in the half.
Dutch Fork finished the half with 210 yards compared to Fort Dorchester’s 70 yards.
“I was really pleased with our first half,” Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts. “They gave us their best shot early but we settled down a little bit and the defense was lights out.”
Fort Dorchester appeared to get immediate life in the second half when Jaheim Wilson took the second-half kickoff 88 yards for an apparent touchdown. A holding penalty negated the return and two plays later, Tyrik McDaniel picked off Sabb and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown. McDaniel’s second interception of the night made it 27-0 with 11:01 left in the third quarter.
“We couldn’t catch a break tonight,” LaPrad said. “We dropped two picks right in our hands. The penalty on the kickoff really changed the game. Tough night.”
After a Fort Dorchester, Hall made it 34-0 with a 30-yard run midway through the third quarter and the Dutch Fork defense pinned their ears back on an ineffective Fort Dorchester offense.
The Patriots added a one-yard run by Marcus Taylor late in the third quarter to push the lead to 41-0. Then, early in the fourth, Dutch Fork converted a fake punt for a first down and Hall followed with a 50-yard scoring run to push the lead to 48-0 with 10:04 to play in the game.
“They were better than us tonight, no question,” LaPrad said. “It is what it is. We have a good football team. The score is not indicative of the type of team we have.”