SUMMERVILLE — Summerville put forth a great effort but mistakes proved too much to overcome as the Green Wave lost, 47-14, to Dutch Fork in the Class AAAAA Lower State championship at Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
Summerville’s season ended at 11-3, and their playoff run was stopped for the third consecutive year by the two-time defending state champions.
“Just can’t make the mistakes and have turnovers against a team like Dutch Fork,” Summerville head coach Joe Call said. “I said earlier in the week we would have to be perfect, or close to perfect, to have a chance to win this game. We didn’t do the things we needed to win, but I am very proud of our guys. I thought we played hard until the very end. There was no quit tonight, regardless of the final score.”
Dutch Fork (12-0) advanced to the state title game to face T.L. Hanna next Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.
The Silver Foxes, averaging 60 points per game this season, scored on their second offensive play of the game, a 54-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ty Olenchuk to Jalin Hyatt, and never looked back. The Green Wave committed two turnovers in the first half and trailed 33-7 by halftime.
Olenchuk, a Clemson baseball commitment, threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns.
Summerville’s lone touchdown of the first half came in the second quarter on Derrien Larry’s 14-yard run.
Larry was the most effective performer offensively for the Green Wave, rushing for 84 yards on 13 carries.
Larry’s score cut the Dutch Fork lead to 13-7, but Dutch Fork answered on its next offensive play with an 84-yard pass connection from Olenchuk to Gage Zirke for a 19-7 advantage.
Summerville turned the ball over on its next two possessions, and the Silver Foxes turned both into touchdowns before halftime.
Dutch Fork running back Ron Hoff added 142 yards rushing and a touchdown as the Silver Foxes finished with 493 total yards. Zirke had 153 yards on four catches while Hyatt had 102 yards on six catches.
Summerville quarterback Johnathan Bennett, playing his last game for the Green Wave, finished the night with 173 yards passing. He completed his last pass attempt of his career, a 44-yard touchdown connection to Elijah Green with 3:41 left in the game.
Bennett will play in the North-South all-star game in two weeks. Summerville finished the game with 306 yards in total offense.
“We lose a great bunch of seniors who played a lot of football for us and raised the expectations of our program,” Call said. “We’re going to miss their yards and tackles and all that stuff, but we’re going to miss their leadership more than anything else. I hate it ended tonight, but I am so thankful for these guys. They have nothing to hang their heads about tonight.”
The game was marred a bit by several unsportsmanlike conduct and personal foul penalties on both sides. Each team had seven penalties for at least 100 yards.
“That was disappointing to see, and it’s something we’re not proud of,” Call said.