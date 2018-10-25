CLEMSON — A year ago, Clemson was projected to finish 13th in the ACC basketball preseason poll.
Voters are giving the Tigers much more credit this time around considering Brad Brownell's group is coming off a Sweet 16 berth in the NCAA tournament, but the top spots still belong to the usual suspects.
The ACC released its preseason rankings Thursday afternoon and it is Duke whom voters have the most confidence in to win the conference. The Blue Devils received 52 of 121 first-place votes, while Virginia was the No. 2 team and North Carolina was No. 3. The Cavaliers and Tar Heels received 47 and 20 first-place votes, respectively.
As for Clemson, the Tigers got a drastic upgrade this year and are expected to finish sixth. Syracuse and Virginia Tech were ahead of the Tigers in the No. 4 and No. 5 spots.
Representing Clemson on the preseason All-ACC team was guard Marcquise Reed, who landed on the second team. UNC's Luke Maye is the preseason player of the year.
Clemson's sixth-place preseason projection is the Tigers' highest since 2009-10.
"I think there's a lot of positive momentum in our program. Certainly the Sweet 16 run is a big part of that, but I think there's a lot of other things that have been going on the last couple years to really make us feel good about what we're doing and where we're going," Brownell said.
"This is just a really good group of guys that cares about our program, cares about Clemson, and care about each other. So that, any time you're around guys like that who are also very talented as a coach you realize that's special. And that's certainly what I'm blessed to have this year."
ACC Basketball Preseason Poll
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
1. Duke (52) - 1709
2. Virginia (47) - 1699
3. North Carolina (20) - 1641
4. Syracuse (1) - 1268
5. Virginia Tech - 1187
6. Clemson (1) -1148
7. Florida State - 1127
8. NC State - 885
9. Notre Dame - 859
10. Miami - 816
11. Louisville - 735
12. Boston College - 568
13. Georgia Tech - 324
14. Wake Forest - 313
15. Pitt - 241
Preseason All-ACC
First Team
Luke Maye, North Carolina (111)
Tyus Battle, Syracuse (86)
RJ Barrett, Duke (76)
Kyle Guy, Virginia (62)
Ky Bowman, Boston College (58)
Second Team
Zion Williamson, Duke (55)
De'Andre Hunter, Virginia (32)
Justin Robinson, Virginia Tech (29)
Ty Jerome, Virginia (17)
Marcquise Reed, Clemson (16)
Preseason Player of the Year
Luke Maye, North Carolina (50)
RJ Barrett, Duke (22)
Zion Williamson, Duke (15)
Tyus Battle, Syracuse (11)
Ky Bowman, Boston College (7)
Kyle Guy, Virginia (5)
De'Andre Hunter, Virginia (4)
Ty Jerome, Virginia (2)
Justin Robinson, Virginia Tech (2)
Cam Reddish, Duke (1)
T.J. Gibbs, Notre Dame (1)
Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest (1)
Preseason Freshman of the Year
RJ Barrett, Duke (66)
Zion Williamson, Duke (43)
Cam Reddish, Duke (4)
Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest (3)
Coby White, North Carolina (2)
Jalen Carey, Syracuse (1)
Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame (1)
Jairus Hamilton, Boston College (1)