CHARLOTTE — Mike Krzyzewski had been sitting at his designated press table in front of dozens of reporters for maybe 10 seconds when a question came his way about the FBI's probe into college basketball corruption.
It was a surreal scene Wednesday at the ACC's annual basketball media event. Krzyzewski, one of the sport's most influential names, just moments after learning that three defendants in the federal case had been found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, was being asked for his reaction. In real time.
"I just would like a little bit of time to digest it and figure out what it means for our sport. I would think that it means something good for our sport," Krzyzewski said. "I think anybody who breaks the rules in any aspect of our society, we'd like to see them held accountable. So if the jury found them guilty of breaking the rules, then they should be held accountable. That's why we have a jury system. It's good. I think it's good."
For months, the accusations have rocked the college basketball world with twists, turns and jaw-dropping confessions about bribes and payouts involving recruits. While news of the verdicts was spreading, reporters had access to two of the biggest faces in the sport — Krzyzewski and North Carolina coach Roy Williams.
North Carolina and Duke are both Nike schools. The trial revolved around Adidas executives bribing and/or paying highly-desirable recruits to attend certain Adidas schools, which is an important distinction. But because of Krzyzewski's and Williams' stature and because both have freshman players whose names came up for one reason or another in connection with the scandal, it was important to hear from them.
Questions about Kansas' ultimately unsuccessful recruitment of current Duke freshman and former Spartanburg Day star Zion Williamson were raised after a conversation Kansas assistant Kurtis Townsend had with Adidas consultant (and former Clemson basketball player) Merl Code about Williamson was taped and released.
It was not clear who, but according to transcripts, either Williamson or someone close to Williamson was asking Kansas for "opportunities from an occupational perspective," along with "cash in the pocket" and "housing for him and his family."
UNC freshman Nassir Little's name was brought up given that his AAU coach was among those initially arrested for helping agents pay players' families to direct them to certain schools.
Arizona was allegedly prepared to pay Little's family $150,000 for him to become a Wildcat, a proposition that Little's family said it vehemently declined. The Little family denied ever asking for and/or agreeing to even consider taking money and instead told 247 Sports it was the opposite: any school that offered money was dropped from consideration to protect Nassir. Those claims were corroborated by text messages and Little seems to be in the clear.
Williams, who initially was "dumbfounded" by the allegations, said he "strongly believed" Little's family, adding that the "facts have shown that what they said to me is what actually happened."
He also reiterated the seriousness of the allegations and what they mean for the sport.
"You can't legislate morality. You can't legislate honesty. If you could, we wouldn't have any prisons and those kinds of things," he said.
"This is the FBI. This is some serious stuff. There is the possibility of some people doing prison time. I mean, that's what they have trials for — so that part is scary and there's some serious stuff going on."
Krzyzewski echoed that sentiment and said that with Williamson, the freshman was extensively vetted by the NCAA over the summer, a process that Krzyzewski says even included a review of personal records that he found "pretty invasive."
As a new college basketball season starts, soon it will be the NCAA's turn to presumably start picking up the pieces and decide what it wants to do with these allegations and how it wants to clean up the sport. Clemson coach Brad Brownell has gone on record saying he does not necessarily think the game is any cleaner even with the trial.
Williams maintained there are still good things going on in college basketball and still good things that come with the AAU summer circuit, especially when it comes to giving high school students opportunities.
Both coaches indicated they believed not all recruiting was dirty.
"I've never had a parent ask me for anything. I've never used an agent. Never used a shoe company. Don't do those kind of things," said Williams, a part-time resident of Isle of Palms.
"Is it happening everywhere? I don't think so," Krzyzewski followed.