CLEMSON - Ethan Murray's two-out single in the ninth inning tied the score, then Michael Rothenberg's double scored Murray for the go-ahead run in Duke's 9-8 win over No. 23 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night in the first game of a three-game series.
Sam Hall led off the first inning with a homer, then the Tigers (25-13, 11-8 ACC) scored two runs in the third inning on Grayson Byrd's groundout and Kyle Wilkie's two-out single. The Blue Devils (22-16, 9-1) answered with four runs on five singles in the top of the fourth inning. James Parker's groundout in the bottom of the fourth inning tied the score, then Hall hit a two-run homer, his second of the game and sixth of the season, to give Clemson a 6-4 lead.
Duke stormed back with three runs in the top of the seventh inning, including two on Rothenberg's two-out single to give the Blue Devils a 7-6 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Hall led off with a single and scored on a traditional steal of home to tie the score, then Wilkie's groundout plated Logan Davidson for the go-ahead run.
But in the ninth, down to their last strike, the Blue Devils tied the score on Murray's run-scoring single, then Rothenberg belted a double to score Murray for the go-ahead run.
Matt Dockman (4-1) earned the win, while Thomas Girard pitched the ninth inning to record his sixth save of the year.
Reliever Owen Griffith (1-1) suffered the loss.
The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. The first 1,000 fans receive a free set of trading cards.
Northeastern 7, College of Charleston 0
BROOKLINE, Mass. - Northeastern starter David Stiehl held College of Charleston to three singles in the opening game of a weekend series in Colonial Athletic Association play.
Northeastern (18-19, 7-5 CAA) scored its first three runs with two outs and finished the game batting 6 of 13 (.462) with two outs.
College of Charleston (24-14, 7-3) was held to a season low in hits, with Chris Graham, Luke Manzo and Joey Mundy recording the only hits.
Griffin McLarty surrendered three runs on seven hits and struck out four over seven innings to take the loss.
Jake Rosen paced the Huskies with three RBIs as part of a 2-for-4 effort, and Jake Farrell launched a two-run homer. Stiehl struck out six in the shutout, allowing only one baserunner to reach scoring position.
Charleston and Northeastern will resume the weekend series in at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Weather postponements
Weather postponed several games Friday.
South Carolina and Texas A&M will play two seven-inning games at noon and 4 p.m. The second game will be on the SEC Network.
The series finale for Charleston Southern and UNC Asheville will be played Saturday at 1 p.m.
Coastal Carolina will play a doubleheader at home against Georgia Southern on Saturday at noon and 4 p.m. to close out the series.