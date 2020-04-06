You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Duke knocks off Kentucky to reach Elite Eight in Hoops Frenzy

Hoops Frenzy

No . 3 seed Duke knocked off No. 2 seed Kentucky to reach the Elite Eight in The Post and Courier's Hoops Frenzy, our own version of March Madness that allows readers to decide which teams advance.

In the next round, Duke takes on No. 1 seed Kansas, No. 1 Gonzaga faces Seton Hall, No. 1 Dayton plays Florida State, and No. 1 Baylor takes on Michigan State.

To play Hoops Frenzy, go to postandcourier.com/hoops2020.

Voting for Elite Eight games began Monday and ends Wednesday at 1 p.m. Readers will continue to pick winners for each round with the national champion announced April 13.

The Hoops Frenzy bracket can be found inside Tuesday’s sports section and after each round of voting.

Reach Derrek Asberry at 843-937-5517. Follow him on Twitter @DerrekAsberry

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News