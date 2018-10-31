In his fourth season at VMI, Duggar Baucom's team won 24 games and shocked the college basketball world with a win over blue-blood Kentucky at storied Rupp Arena.

Baucom is not promising any such miracles for his fourth season at The Citadel; for one thing, the Bulldogs don't play Kentucky. But anything approaching that remarkable season at VMI would be welcome at The Citadel, which hasn't enjoyed a winning season since 2008-09.

With three seniors on this year's squad, including all-Southern Conference forward Zane Najdawi, and two graduate-student transfers adding experience, a breakthrough could be at hand for Baucom's fast-paced, 3-point-happy brand of "Duggarball."

"We're right at the pace we were at VMI," said Baucom, who is 33-64 in three seasons at The Citadel. "We won seven, 14 and 14 games the first three years, and then we won 24. I'm not promising 24, but we've got three seniors and this is their fourth year in our system, so that's some good pieces to build around.

"I think it takes a little bit of time. After that (breakthrough) at VMI, we knew what we were recruiting to, and the kids knew the system they were coming into ... I'm as committed to (our system) now as I ever have been, and believe it gives us our best chance to win."

Najdawi, the 6-7 senior, averaged 15.5 points and 5.0 rebounds last season, and was even better in SoCon play, where he shot 47.9 percent from 3-point range. Matt Frierson, a 6-2 senior, made a school-record 114 shots from 3-point range last year while averaging 13.5 points. And 5-11 senior Quayson Williams came off the bench to average 7.1 points per game.

But the Bulldogs lost five players to transfer off last year's team, including SoCon freshman of the year Preston Parks, who left just six games into the season. That's why Baucom turned to grad-student transfers Connor Kern of Arkansas State and Lew Stallworth of Texas-Rio Grande Valley. Their play will be key to any Citadel success.

That's also how The Citadel has gone from one of the youngest teams in the nation last year to one of the most experienced this season. Only Lipscomb and Kansas State are returning more points scored in college play.

Kern, a 6-4 shooting guard, will be counted on to provide a 3-point threat across from Frierson. The left-hander shot 45.8 percent from 3-point range for a 20-win Arkansas State team two years ago. He'll have two seasons to play at The Citadel.

Stallworth, a sturdy 6-1 and 200 pounds, steps in for undersized point guard Frankie Johnson (5-5, 160). Stallworth started five of the 28 games he played for 15-18 Rio Grande Valley last season, averaging 19.4 minutes and 5.7 points per game, and was second on the team with 90 assists.

"This is my 13th year running this system, and Lew might be the best engine we've had," Baucom said. "He pushes it every possession, and has enough size to get inside and finish. And he shoots it well enough that you have to respect him on the perimeter. He's pass-first guy and one of our hardest workers.

"So you combine all that in your point guard, and it makes for a pretty good leader on the court."

The transfers left only 6-4 forward Kaelon Harris in the junior class, and former walk-on Tyler Burgess has returned after sitting out last season. Harris is the most athletic Bulldog and averaged 9.9 points and 5.2 rebounds last year.

The sophomore class, however, returns forwards Kaiden Rice, Hayden Brown, Alex Reed and Derek Webster Jr., all of whom should be ready to contribute more this season. Baucom will not have to rely on true freshmen Jerry Higgins III, a 5-10 point guard, and 6-9 forward Dimitri Georgiadis right away.

The Bulldogs will be tested right out of the gate, with games at Clemson and at Texas in the first two weeks of the season. The home opener is Nov. 12 against Mid-Atlantic Christian, and SoCon play begins Dec. 1 against Mercer.

The Citadel

Last Season: 11-21, 5-13 (8th in SoCon)

Coach: Duggar Baucom, 33-64 in 3 seasons at The Citadel, 221-241 in 15 seasons overall

Notable: Senior F Zane Najdawi was named to the preseason all-SoCon team, and is joined by fellow seniors Matt Frierson and Quayson Williams ... Two grad-student transfers, G Connor Kern of Arkansas State and PG Lew Stallworth of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, join the Bulldogs this season ... The Citadel was picked sixth by SoCon coaches in their preseason poll.

The Citadel Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Nov. 1 North Greenville (exhib.) 7 p.m.

Nov. 6 at Clemson 7 p.m.

Nov. 12 Mid-Atlantic Christian 7 p.m.

Nov. 14 Johnson 7 p.m.

Nov. 16 at Texas 8 p.m.

Nov. 20 at James Madison 7 p.m.

Nov. 24 at South Florida 2 p.m.

Nov. 27 High Point 7 p.m.

Dec. 1 Mercer 1 p.m.

Dec. 5 Johnson & Wales 7 p.m.

Dec. 15 SE Missouri State 1 p.m.

Dec. 18 at Campbell 7 p.m.

Dec. 29 Longwood 1 p.m.

Jan. 3 at Wofford 7 p.m.

Jan. 5 at Furman 4 p.m.

Jan. 10 ETSU 7 p.m.

Jan. 12 W. Carolina 1 p.m.

Jan. 17 at Samford 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 at Chattanooga 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 24 at UNCG 7 p.m.

Jan. 26 VMI 1 p.m.

Jan. 31 Furman 7 p.m.

Feb. 2 Wofford 1 p.m.

Feb. 9 at Mercer 4 p.m.

Feb. 14 at ETSU 7 p.m.

Feb. 16 at W. Carolina 2 p.m.

Feb. 21 Chattanooga 7 p.m.

Feb. 23 Samford 1 p.m.

Feb. 28 UNCG TBA

March 2 at VMI 1 p.m.

March 7-11 SoCon Tournament (Asheville, N.C.)