The Citadel's football game against visiting Charleston Southern, originally set for 6 p.m. Saturday, will not be played at the Bulldogs' Johnson Hagood Stadium due to Hurricane Florence, the school announced Monday.
Details on where and when the game will be played will be announced later in the week.
The Citadel's other athletic events this week involving volleyball, women's soccer and cross country all have been postponed or canceled.
Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday ordered an evacuation of South Carolina's coast beginning Tuesday, including lane reversals on I-26. Citadel cadets will be released to leave campus at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
"The decision was made because of the mandatory evacuation ordered by the governor," Citadel athletic director Mike Capaccio said. "We are investigating some other locations to play the game. We are still trying to play it on Saturday.
"I've been in contact with (CSU athletic director) Jeff Barber, and he's been great. We are both in the same spot, with evacuations on both campuses, so there's no easy answer."
This marks the third year in a row that The Citadel has been forced to alter its football schedule due to hurricanes.
Last year, a Sept. 9 home game against Presbyterian was moved to the Blue Hose's home in Clinton, with The Citadel winning by 48-7. In 2016, a home game with North Greenville was moved to the Crusaders' stadium in Tigertown, with the Bulldogs winning by 38-14.
In 2004, the season opener against Charleston Southern was postponed due to Hurricane Frances, and was eventually canceled.
And in 1989, after Hurricane Hugo, The Citadel played two "home games" at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.
The Citadel's football team is 0-2 following losses to Wofford and Chattanooga. Charleston Southern was off last week after opening with a 53-6 loss at Florida. CSU has won four straight in the series, which is tied at 5-5 overall. The teams last met in 2015.