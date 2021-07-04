Dr. David Geier: What’s causing all the NBA playoff injuries?

Chris Paul, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Anthony Davis, Jaylen Brown and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

These 10 NBA All-Stars from the 2020-21 season missed at least one playoff game due to injury or health and safety protocols — the most ever, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The previous high was six.

ESPN's Kevin Pelton reported that if you look, not just at All-Stars, but all players who averaged at least 25 minutes per game in the playoffs (or the regular season, if they missed the entire playoffs because of injury), the 2021 playoffs have already seen more games missed due to injury than almost any season.

When you have this many star athletes injured, people point fingers. The obvious culprit is COVID-19. The pandemic led to a shortened offseason after the delayed restart last season.

But did it cause these injuries?

Arguably the greatest player of the last 20 years thinks so. After Leonard went down with a knee injury in the Western Conference semifinals, LeBron James unleashed a series of tweets claiming he warned these injuries might occur when the league decided to start the 2020-21 season only 71 days after his Lakers won the championship in October.

In response to LeBron’s tweets, NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement, "Injury rates were virtually the same this season as they were during the 2019-20 season while starter-level and All-Star players missed games due to injury at similar rates as the last three seasons."

According to the New York Times, Bass's statement reflected the league's internal data. Pelton started tracking injuries in 2009-10. His data paints a different picture.

He reported the average number of players sidelined per game due to injury, non-COVID-19 illness or rest this season was 5.1, the highest he has measured.

Focus on the league's stars, and the situation looks worse. This year’s All-Stars missed 370 of a possible 1,944 games. That 19 percent of missed regular season games is the highest percentage in NBA history, according to Elias Sports Bureau research.

Finally, if you look specifically at soft-tissue injuries, like hamstring and calf strains, the data seems clear. Jeff Stotts, an athletic trainer who maintains the most comprehensive NBA injury database, noted there were 2,909 games lost to soft-tissue injuries this regular season, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes.

The only season with more soft-tissue injuries since Stotts started tracking injuries in 2005-06 was the 2017-18 season, with 3,038 missed games. That season had 82 games, 10 more than players faced this season.

In addition to the shortened offseason, teams played a condensed schedule in the second half of the season due to games postponed by COVID-19. For example, the Memphis Grizzlies played 40 games in 66 days, including four games in five nights. Teams across the league tried to combat player fatigue from this schedule with fewer practices and weight room sessions.

There is no question fatigue can lead to soft tissue injuries, like the hamstring and groin injuries that sidelined Davis and Harden. But what about ankle sprains, like those suffered by Irving, Mitchell, and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, or the knee injuries suffered by Giannis and Kawhi? Sure, stepping on someone else’s foot or landing awkwardly can happen any time.

But it’s possible fatigue of the stabilizing muscles around the ankle, knee, and hip can cause them to fail at the moment of impact, leading to ligament injuries and bone bruises that might not otherwise occur.

It doesn’t really matter who or what is at fault. The players agreed to this schedule, mainly to avoid losing millions of TV dollars by playing fewer games.

I’m disappointed for the injured players, who want to compete. Hopefully these injuries won’t linger into the shortened preseason coming again this summer and into next season.

I hate it for the teams. Only three NBA champions since 1978 had a player who averaged at least 25 minutes per game in the playoffs miss more than two games because of injury, according to Pelton. We could have a fourth this year.

And I hate it for the fans. As a die-hard NBA fan, I don’t miss many games. But casual fans tune in to see the stars play. Far too many of them are sitting on the bench in street clothes.

Dr. David Geier is an orthopedic surgeon in Charleston and author of “That’s Gotta Hurt: The Injuries That Changed Sports Forever.”